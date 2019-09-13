Teemu Pukki and Jurgen Klopp win Premier League player and manager of month

Pukki scored in both of Finland's Euro 2020 qualifiers during the international break

Norwich City's Finnish striker Teemu Pukki has been named August's Premier League player of the month.

The 29-year-old scored five goals in four games in the opening month of the season, including a hat-trick against Newcastle.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is named manager of the month after a perfect start to the season.

It is the fourth time the award has gone to Klopp, who beat Pep Guardiola, Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers.

The German led his side to wins over Norwich, Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley in their four games before the international break.

Pukki beat Manchester City trio Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Burnley's Ashley Barnes.

He joined Norwich in 2018 on a free transfer from Danish side Brondby and was the Championship's top goalscorer last season.

"I believed I could score goals at this level but never thought I'd score five in four games," Pukki told the club website.

"It's a big honour. We've been playing good football against some difficult opponents so it's not been the easiest start.

"It's been a great start to the season so I'm really happy about it and we now need to start getting more points."

The Canaries' 3-1 win over Newcastle gave them their only points of the season to date and they are second from bottom after four matches.