Scottish Gossip: Scott Brown, Ryan Kent, Rangers, Celtic, Livingston, Hearts, Kieran Tierney

Celtic captain Scott Brown has already performed one Scotland retirement U-turn and won't consider another one, saying the extra rest he gets during international breaks is prolonging his career. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is adamant £7m signing Ryan Kent wasn't a panic buy in the wake of the humbling Old Firm defeat. (Sun)

Ryan Kent was checked into the departure lounge at Manchester Airport waiting to join Belgian club Brugge when the call came through confirming Rangers' late bid. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has backed team-mate Odsonne Edouard to earn a call-up for world champions France after starring for their under-21 side. (Herald)

Israel defender Hatem Abd Elhamed reveals he had to down tools and refuse to play in a Europa League qualifier for former club Hapoel Be'er Sheva to get his Celtic move. (Football Scotland)

Winger Ryan Hedges is confident training alongside Real Madrid star Gareth Bale will improve his performances with Aberdeen. (Evening Express)

Australian club Newcastle Jets have opened talks with Hearts about the possibility of taking Bobby Burns, 19, on a season-long loan. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Manager Craig Levein says he would never criticise Hearts fans for venting their fury over poor performances, stressing that it is up to the team to lift the mood at Tynecastle. (Times, subscription required)

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has demanded that his Hibs players recapture the ability to "win ugly" as they seek to kick start their season at Kilmarnock tomorrow. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney surprised a young fan with a signed Arsenal jersey after bullies burned his original top with cigarettes. (Sun)