Southampton v Bournemouth

Nathan Redmond could make his return after three weeks out with injury

TEAM NEWS

Southampton will be without Moussa Djenepo as the Mali winger has a muscular problem.

Defender Kevin Danso is available again after suspension while Nathan Redmond could feature after an ankle injury.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has no fresh injury worries ahead of the trip to St Mary's.

Defenders Simon Francis and Lloyd Kelly played for the under-21s in midweek to build up fitness after injury lay-offs but neither is likely to start.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: With both Southampton and Bournemouth victorious last weekend, this Friday night match is set to be an intriguing encounter.

There's no doubt that in many quarters this will be billed as a south coast derby, but trust me, as someone born and bred in Hampshire, the real derby match for Saints is next Tuesday at Portsmouth in the EFL Cup.

Callum Wilson scored twice in the last meeting, a 3-3 draw at St Mary's last April, and the Bournemouth striker may well be the difference given his impressive start to the season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Southampton have improved under their manager and did very well at the weekend.

"We've enjoyed going to Southampton and we haven't won there, so we're desperate to put it right."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Four of the last five meetings have been a draw, including this fixture last season, which ended 3-3.

Southampton have lost just one of their eight Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (W3, D4) and are unbeaten in all four at St Mary's (W2, D2).

Bournemouth have never won a match at Southampton in any competition (D6, L9).

Southampton

After losing their opening two matches of the season, Southampton are unbeaten in their last three (W2, D1).

They are yet to win at St Mary's this season, having won away from home three times in all competitions.

Saints have scored in each of their last 16 Premier League home fixtures and are aiming to equal the club record of 17, set from August 1992 to April 1993 at The Dell.

Southampton have lost their last four home league games on a Friday, although three of those were in the Championship between 2007 and 2012.

