Billy Gilmour: Scotland U21 midfielder signs new four-year Chelsea deal

Gilmour has made the first-team breakthrough after impressing in Chelsea's development side
Gilmour has made the first-team breakthrough after impressing in Chelsea's development side

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour has followed up his Chelsea debut by signing a new four-year deal.

Gilmour rose through the Rangers youth ranks before moving to Stamford Bridge for a reported £600,000 in 2017.

The 18-year-old made his first-team bow for Frank Lampard's side as a second-half substitute in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United 12 days ago.

"The gaffer showed his faith in me and I thank him for that," Gilmour told the Chelsea website.

"Now I need to make sure it wasn't just a one-off and keep showing him I've got a lot more to give."

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you