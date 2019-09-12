Angelo Alessio: Kilmarnock manager refutes Kirk Broadfoot criticism of his training

Broadfoot left Kilmarnock after becoming disillusioned with Alessio's training regime

Manager Angelo Alessio says Kilmarnock's players "believe in my methods" as he refuted Kirk Broadfoot's criticism of his training.

After leaving to rejoin St Mirren, Broadfoot claimed the Italian's sessions left players unfit and having to do extra work on their own.

But Alessio, who replaced Steve Clarke in June, insists no one had complained and vowed he won't change his style.

"Every manager has their methods and I believe in my methods," said Alessio.

"I don't know if there are other players [training on their own], they have not said this to me. I have convictions in my methods and I continue this way.

"My focus is for all the team, all the players believe in my convictions and believe in my methods. I think the players can adopt my methods and I will see that in games and in the training.

"I'm disappointed for Broadfoot. Some players are unhappy because they are on the bench or stay in the stand, it's normal."

Former Italy and Juventus assistant Alessio admits it was "impossible" to keep Scotland international Greg Taylor when Celtic came calling.

But the 54-year-old is pleased with Kilmarnock's late flurry of transfer activity, signing Connor Johnson, Harvey St Clair and Osman Sow on loan before adding free agents Stephen Hendrie and Jan Koprivec after the window had closed.

"They will help improve the team a lot," he said. "In the last few days of the window we added new players and I'm happy because we completed the squad."