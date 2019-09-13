Matt Taylor: Exeter City boss win August's League Two Manager of the Month award

Matt Taylor stepped up from Under 23's manager to take the first team role at Exeter City in June 2018

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says 'fine margins' have contributed to his first-ever Manager of the Month award.

All four of Exeter's wins in August came by a single goal and the unbeaten Grecians are currently two points clear at the top of League Two.

"I always talk about fine margins in football and we've been on the right side of the outcome in terms of that so far this season," Taylor said.

"We want that to continue, but we want to keep on building as well."

The 37-year-old told BBC Radio Devon: "We've had a bit of luck along the way, I'm not going to stand here and deny that at any stage.

"Four out of the five wins have been by one-goal margins and the 3-1 win at Carlisle was a 90th-minute third goal, so it shows how tight those games have been."

Taylor was nominated for the August award last season after City earned 10 points in his first five games as a manager, although he lost out to then-Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley.

But an even-better return 12 months on has seen him scoop his first award since taking over from Paul Tisdale, who despite two promotions took 11 years to win his first Manager of the Month award at Exeter back in September 2017.

"We've had a good month, we know that, but that month has been and gone now," Taylor added.

"We've already started September pretty well in terms of the Carlisle game and we've now got three tough games in a short space of time.

"We want to keep on performing well and picking up as many points as we can."