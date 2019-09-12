Stephen Kenny: Republic U21 boss to be discharged after falling ill in Sweden

The Republic have won all three of their Euro 2021 qualifying matches under Kenny

Republic of Ireland Under-21 manager Stephen Kenny is hopeful of flying home "in the coming days" having fallen ill in Sweden.

Kenny did not return with the squad after their 3-1 win on Tuesday.

"Stephen Kenny has remained in Sweden after becoming unwell on Wednesday," said an FAI statement.

"Stephen was examined by the FAI's medical staff and decided to stay behind for treatment at a local hospital".

Kenny, who will replace Mick McCarthy as the Republic's senior manager after Euro 2020, took charge of the U21s last November.

Three consecutive wins has put Kenny's side top of Euro 2021 qualifying Group One on maximum points.

Their victory over Sweden came courtesy of two late goals with Tottenham's Troy Parrott starring.

Former Dundalk boss Kenny is expected to make a full recovery in time for the Republic's games against Italy and Iceland next month.