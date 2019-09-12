Ryan Jack: Scotland 'careless' with knee problem, says Steven Gerrard

Jack departed for Scotland duty after playing in Rangers' 2-0 loss to Celtic

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Scotland have been "careless" with Ryan Jack after the midfielder aggravated a knee problem on international duty.

Jack missed Friday's 2-1 loss to Russia with a swollen knee and was sent home before Monday's 4-0 defeat to Belgium.

The 27-year-old is now a doubt to face Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.

"Unfortunately he was asked to do an 11k session two days after an Old Firm game, which made his knee flare up," Gerrard said.

"It is a shame as he has missed the last five or six training sessions. I think it's just careless. You should never, ever do 11k two days after playing 90 minutes. That's the education I've had."

Gerrard revealed his fitness coach had since been in touch with his Scottish FA counterpart over Jack's training workload for the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header.

"Ryan's got a knee issue that he manages and he has done for a long time," Gerrard added. "The SFA are aware of that, their fitness coach is aware of that.

"I think everyone in Scotland watched the Old Firm and saw Ryan play 90 minutes. And then 48 hours afterwards, he did a double session."

'I held No.14 shirt back for a reason'

Ryan Kent is set for a debut on Saturday after the former loanee returned from Liverpool in a permanent £7m deal, and Gerrard says bringing him back was "a no-brainer".

"Every supporter I bumped into and the players in the dressing room throughout summer kept asking me about Kent," the Rangers boss said.

"Qualifying for Europe certainly helped but this club will never lack ambition and wants to get back to the top. I made no secret of the fact I held the number 14 shirt back for a reason. There were days I thought it wouldn't happen."

Kent is thrilled to be "home" and determined to help Rangers bounce back quickly from the 2-0 home defeat to Celtic.

"The Old Firm game was tough to watch for me, I would have loved to be a part of it," the 22-year-old said.

"I had to have things on the side to look after myself just in case but I always hoped I would be back here. It went down to the last minute but I'm just happy to be back."