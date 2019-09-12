Motherwell: Ugandan centre-back Bevis Mugabi signs until January

Bevis Mugabi, left, featured in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt during the summer

Motherwell have signed Ugandan centre-back Bevis Mugabi on a deal until January after he impressed on trial.

Mugabi, 24, has spent the past three seasons with Yeovil Town, playing 102 times in League Two, having started his career at Southampton.

Manager Stephen Robinson says the seven-time capped defender is "big, strong and gives us another option".

He added: "We've an injury concern over one of our centre backs, so Bevis shores up the gap that might leave."

London-born Mugabi qualifies for Uganda through his parents and featured in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt during the summer, facing the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

"I'm excited for a new challenge at Motherwell and can't wait to get started," he said.

"I spoke to some of my old team-mates who had played in Scotland, including Alex Fisher. They told me it was a great opportunity, with Alex telling me how great a place Motherwell was."