Angus MacDonald: Hull defender thankful for support after bowel cancer diagnosis

Angus MacDonald joined Hull City from Barnsley in January 2018

Hull City defender Angus MacDonald has thanked the "football family" for their support after he was diagnosed with the early stages of bowel cancer.

The Championship club announced the news about his condition last week.

MacDonald, 26, had only recently returned to full training following almost a year on the sidelines recovering from a deep vein thrombosis.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the support that has come my way this past week," he tweeted.

"Literally thousands of messages which I'm taking time reading through and it really has given me a huge boost."

The Tigers said the former Reading, Salisbury, Torquay and Barnsley player had "shown great strength of character" following his diagnosis.

And MacDonald revealed he will have his first operation in a fortnight.

"I'm going to enjoy some time travelling and soak up as much positivity as I possibly can," he added.

The centre-back, who has made 16 appearances for Hull since joining from Barnsley in January 2018, previously suffered from a blood clot on the lung at the age of 15 but made a full recovery.