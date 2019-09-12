Benjamin Moukandjo: Ex-Cameroon skipper returns to France with Lens

Benjamin Moukandjo announced his shock retirement from international football at the age of 29 last September.

Former Cameroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo has returned to France to join Ligue 2 side Lens.

The 30-year-old who was released by Chinese Super League (CSL) club Jiangsu Suning in February, was keen to get his career back on track before penning a deal - the details of which have not been disclosed - with the promotion hopefuls.

"I've always admired Lens because of the passionate fans who always get behind the club no matter what," Moukandjo told BBC Sport.

"To get a chance to play for this great club is a big honour and I've come here to hopefully make a major impact.

"Lens should be in the French Ligue 1 and my desire is to help fulfil that objective. Together I believe it's a possible dream to achieve."

Moukandjo moved to Suning on a two-year contract from French side FC Lorient in July 2017 and scored seven goals in 10 appearances.

He spent the 2018 season on loan at CSL rivals Beijing Renhe, where he scored seven goals in 19 matches.

Moukandjo, who started his European career at Rennes and also had spells with six other French clubs, including Monaco, Nancy and Reims, represented Cameroon at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and in the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia.

After being omitted by then Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf, he announced his shock retirement from international football at the age of 29 last September.

Moukandjo captained the Indomitable Lions to their fifth continental title at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He played 55 games for the Indomitable Lions, scoring eight times.