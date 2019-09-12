Joe Willock signs long-term Arsenal contract

Willock has represented England at U16, U19, U20 and U21 levels

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

The England Under-21 international has been at the club since he was four.

Willock, who made his debut in September 2017 in a League Cup game against Doncaster, started Arsenal's first three Premier League games this season.

"It is only right in my heart and my mind to continue my career here," the 20-year-old told Arsenal.com.

He added: "The manager has put a lot of faith in not just me but a load of youngsters so far this season - every day in training he is encouraging to us."