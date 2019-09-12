Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Champions League, Leigh Griffiths, Scotland

Celtic and Rangers could have a pathway to a revamped Champions League protected as part of proposal to overhaul the most lucrative competition in club football, with other Scottish clubs entering a new third tier European competition. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is keen to make his return for Scotland in Russia next month. (Sun)

"Ten years ago, we had troubles in terms of finding the right balance, the right team," Kevin De Bruyne's tale of Belgium's resurgence offers rock bottom Scotland some hope. (Herald)

Graham Dorrans is wanted by Dundee as Dens Park boss James McPake makes an ambitious move for the former Rangers midfielder. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic and Hibs defender Efe Ambrose says he is open to a return to Scottish football, with the 30-year-old Nigerian yet to find a club since his release from Derby at the end of last season. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he has experienced fans' protests before and is determined to keep a sense of perspective after a poor start to the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell have offered in-form midfielder Liam Donnelly a new contract, with the 23-year-old entering the final 12 months of his current deal. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is set to miss games against Hamilton and Rennes as he gets more checks on a knee problem. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon has warned his Celtic players against complacency and told them there would be no point in beating Rangers if they subsequently slipped up at Hamilton this weekend. (Herald)

Kilmarnock midfielder Dom Thomas says his fitness levels have improved under manager Angelo Alessio despite recently departed Kirk Broadfoot's claim that the Italian wasn't working his players hard enough. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon warns Scott Brown's "ageist" critics they write off his captain at their peril, hailing the midfielder's display in the recent derby win at Ibrox. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers defender George Edmundson reveals he does extra drills with team-mates Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic. (Sun)

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston believes this season's European tests can help accelerate his development. (The National)

Defender Craig Halkett believes newly-arrived playmaker Ryo Meshino can provide the spark which ignites a revival in Hearts' performances and results after the international break. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers midfielder Murray Miller, 17, is set to be at the centre of an international tug of war with Scotland and Australia. (Daily Record)

The Challenge Cup has become a "rag-tag tournament", ruined by the introduction of teams from outside Scotland, says Ayr United boss Ian McCall. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh back-row Jamie Ritchie has been given the all-clear to fly out and join the rest of the Scotland World Cup squad in Japan after further assessment on a facial injury. (Times, subscription required)