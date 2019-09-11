Fort William end 74-game, 882-day wait for Highland League win

Fort William have ended a 29-month run without a win in the Highland League by beating Clachnacuddin 1-0.

The second-half winner came from Jack Brown, an 18-year-old midfielder who was one of nine players sent to Fort on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Last month, they halted a 840-day wait for any kind of victory by beating Nairn County 5-2 in the North of Scotland Cup.

Now they have ended a 74-game, 882-day run since a 12 April 2017 league win.

It leaves Clachnacuddin at the foot of the table without a point in seven games, with Fort moving above Huntly and Lossiemouth with a game in hand over their fellow strugglers.

Their August cup win came shortly after a BBC Scotland documentary, "The Fort", highlighted life at what was billed as Britain's worst football team.