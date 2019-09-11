Glasgow City win 1-0 in Moscow but Hibs slump to 4-1 loss to Slavia Prague

Tereza Kozarova (centre) scored a hat-trick for Slavia Prague at Easter Road

Hibernian and Glasgow City had mixed fortunes in the first legs of the Women's Champions League last 32.

Hayley Lauder's 11th-minute goal was enough for City to take a 1-0 lead back to Scotland against Chertanovo Moscow.

But, despite taking an early lead through Siobhan Hunter, Hibs suffered a 4-1 defeat by Slavia Prague.

A hat-trick from Czech Republic striker Tereza Kozarova and a fine drive from Andrea Jarchovska put the visitors in an almost unassailable position.

It is only the second time in history that two Scottish sides have reached the knockout stages of the competition and never before have two teams made it to the last 16.

Hibs always had the tougher task against a side that have graced the quarter-finals three times in the past four years.

But, in front of a crowd of 1287 in Leith, Hibs initially threatened a major shock when Hunter thumped them ahead inside two minutes.

Slavia responded to the defender's sixth goal in three games and, in a nightmare seven minutes, Hibs conceded three times.

Tereza Kozarova twice found a gap in Hibs' defence to score before even goalkeeper Jenna Fife at full stretch could not get near Jarchovska's long-range strike.

Shannon McGregor shot wide and had a header saved, while Amy Gallagher's fierce shot was well tipped over by goalkeeper Olivie Lukasova.

Fife's brilliant block to deny Katerina Svitkova only delayed the fourth goal and, on 75 minutes, Kozarova completed her hat-trick.

Hibs have it all to do in the second leg on 25 September, while City host Chertanovo at Petershill Park the following evening.