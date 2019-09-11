Vincent Kompany: Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs & Ashley Cole play in testimonial

Vincent Kompany missed his testimonial due to a hamstring injury sustained while playing for Anderlecht in August

Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Ashley Cole were among the stars to play in Vincent Kompany's testimonial as a Manchester City legends XI drew 2-2 with a Premier League legends side.

The 33-year-old, who joined Anderlecht in the summer, played no part at Etihad Stadium due to a hamstring injury.

Martin Petrov put City ahead from an acute angle but Robbie Keane equalised.

Robin van Persie fired the Premier League side ahead from long range but Benjani's header gave City a draw.

The money raised from the friendly will go towards Tackle4MCR, a charity Kompany set up with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to help with homelessness in the city.

Earlier in the day, City announced they had commissioned a sculpture of Kompany to be built outside the Etihad, while a road within the club's training ground has been renamed Vincent Kompany Crescent.

City took the lead early on when Martin Petrov (centre) found the net

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville had a night to forget as he pulled his hamstring and was forced off

Robin van Persie (centre) celebrated his second-half goal with Ryan Giggs (left) and Ashley Cole (right)

Former world champion boxer and Manchester City fan Ricky Hatton was among the 51,000 in attendance

City boss Pep Guardiola took charge of the hosts while Belgium manager Roberto Martinez led the Premier League all-stars

Kompany's former City team-mate Mario Balotelli (right) was at the match but did not play