Craig Halkett: Hearts defender keen to fill 'gap' in Scotland squad

Craig Halkett has scored three goals in his first eight appearances for Hearts

Hearts defender Craig Halkett says he is keen to fill the centre-back "gap" in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad.

Scotland's hopes of automatic Euro 2020 qualification effectively ended this week after a 4-0 defeat by Belgium follow a 2-1 loss to Russia.

The national team struggled defensively in both and Halkett, 24, is keen to stake his claim.

"With Scotland's defensive record just now they've had a lot of defenders in and out of the squad," Halkett said.

"So there is a gap there for new players to get in there. Obviously that's down to the manager but it's something I'd love to do in the future and something I'm driving towards."

Uncapped Halkett, who moved to Hearts in the summer after four seasons at Scottish Premiership rivals Livingston, has one Under-19s cap to his name.

However, he has quickly established himself as a regular under Craig Levein and hopes to use the Tynecastle club as a platform to showcase his talents.

"Being at a bigger club brings bigger expectations," said Halkett. "Playing at Hearts is totally different from Livingston. You're expected to win the majority of games.

"So there is a lot more pressure on you. You're in the spotlight a wee bit more and I think that could help things a wee bit, but for me I just need to keep performing the way I am just now."