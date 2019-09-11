Vincent Kompany: Ex-Manchester City defender to miss own testimonial

Vincent Kompany (right) has not played since picking up a hamstring injury in Anderlecht's defeat by Genk on 23 August
Former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany will miss his own testimonial due to a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old was due to play for a City legends team against a Premier League legends team on Wednesday evening at City's Etihad Stadium.

But the Belgian, who left City after 11 years to join Anderlecht as player-boss in the summer, will not take part.

"I won't be playing, unfortunately," he said. "It is typical of me. I have a slight hamstring injury."

The money raised from the friendly will go towards Tackle4MCR, a charity Kompany set up with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to help with homelessness in the city.

