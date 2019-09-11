Women's Premiership: Swifts and Blues remain in title hunt with easy wins

Jamaican international keeper Nicole McClure was among the goalscorers for Sion Swifts

Sion Swifts and Linfield both secured easy wins to remain in the hunt for the Women's Premiership title as the campaign draws to a close.

The Swifts hammered Comber Rec 12-0 while the Blues put five past Cliftonville with no reply.

Those wins mean the Strabane outfit remain four points ahead of the Belfast side, but the Swifts have one game left while Linfield have three.

Crusaders beat Glentoran 2-1 to end their slim title hopes.

Northern Ireland international Julie Nelson netted a double for the Crues before Makyla Mulholland grabbed a late consolation for the Glens.

Jamaica international goalkeeper Nicole McClure was among the scorers for Sion as she netted from the penalty spot, while Ciara Grant claimed a hat-trick.

Kristin Desmond and Michelle McDaid both scored twice for Sion, while Ciana Brogan, Taz McCarter, Moya Feehan and Samantha Brand also were on target.

Casey Howe found the net either side of the break for the Blues at New Midgely Park before Rebecca Bassett, Kirsty McGuinness (penalty) and substitute Rebecca McKenna completed the comprehensive victory.