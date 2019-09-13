Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 13 September

Connah's Quay Nomads 4-1 Aberystwyth Town: Connah's Quay Nomads moved up to second in the Cymru Premier with a convincing win over Aberystwyth. Callum Morris set the Nomads on their way from the penalty spot after eight minutes before Ryan Wignall doubled the lead.

Michael Bakare made it 3-0 a minute after the break and even though Nomads had captain George Horan sent-off they sealed the win with five minutes remaining through Declan Poole. Joe Phillips scored a late consolation for Aberystwyth, who have already conceded 22 goals this season.

Saturday, 14 September

Airbus UK Broughton v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Airbus secured their first win of the season with victory at Aberystwyth Town while Barry are unbeaten. This will be the first ever top-flight meeting between the two clubs.

Caernarfon Town v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Another first ever Cymru Premier meeting. Penybont suffered a 6-1 defeat at home to Bala Town to leave them bottom of the table and without a win. Caernarfon are unbeaten in four games.

Cardiff Met v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: New Saints went top following their midweek win over Newtown and Scott Ruscoe's side have won three successive games. Cardiff Met remain unbeaten although after three consecutive wins they could only draw 2-2 at Carmarthen last weekend.

Cefn Druids v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 BST: Druids have lost their last two games while Carmarthen are still seeking their first win of the season. Carmarthen won 1-0 courtesy of a Liam Thomas penalty the last time the teams met at The Rock in April.

Newtown v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Bala won 6-1 away at Penybont in their previous game while Newtown suffered a second successive loss with defeat at New Saints in midweek. Bala won 3-2 at Latham Park in the last meeting in April.

BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South

Saturday, 14 September

Merthyr Town v Chesham United; 15:00 BST

Welsh Premier Women's League Cup

Sunday, 15 September

Aberystwyth Town Ladies v Cardiff Met Women; 14:00 BST

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Cyncoed Ladies; 15:00 BST

Llandudno Ladies FC v Cardiff City FC Women; 14:00 BST