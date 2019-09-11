Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas: Leeds United pair sign new deals

Scotland international Liam Cooper has made 150 league appearances for Leeds

Leeds United defenders Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas have signed new long-term deals at Elland Road.

Skipper Cooper, 27, joined the Whites from Chesterfield in August 2014 and has signed a five-year contract.

Northern Ireland international Dallas, 28, who can also play in midfield, has agreed a four-year deal.

"I've had an unbelievable five years here and I'm enjoying my football more than ever," Cooper told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Leeds and the fans have stuck by me through thick and thin and I'm absolutely delighted to extend my stay."

He added: "The club is chalk and cheese from when I first arrived. It's crazy to think back to those early days.

"It's in great hands now from the top all the way down. The aim is promotion and that would be unbelievable for the city."

This is my home - Dallas

Stuart Dallas has been ever-present for Leeds in the Championship this season

Dallas, who joined from Brentford in 2015, said he had no hesitation in extending his stay.

"I've been here a while now and there's nowhere else I'd like to play. I've said before that this home for my family now," he said.

"It's been a bit of a journey since I first came here. Hopefully this year we can get the promotion that we want."

Prior to last season Dallas had played as a winger before head coach Marcelo Bielsa moved him to full-back.

He believes his new role has brought out the best in him.

"I think the game is changing now and I think my days as a winger are probably over," he said.

"I felt I did alright at full-back last year but I thought I could work a lot more on my defensive qualities and I've done that this season.

"I feel I've really kicked on and it's probably the best football I've played in my whole career."