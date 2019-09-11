Newport academy chief quits following investigation

Jorden Gibson's role at Newport included managing and coaching the Under-18 team

Newport County academy manager Jorden Gibson has resigned from his post after only three months in the job following a club investigation over his conduct.

Newport confirmed Gibson's departure in a short statement on their website.

"NCAFC can confirm that following an internal investigation, academy manager Jorden Gibson has resigned from his post and has left the club with immediate effect," they wrote.

Gibson previously spent over six years working for Stevenage FC.