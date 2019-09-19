Europa League: Rennes v Celtic preview

Media playback is not supported on this device Rennes' strength is collective - Jullien

Europa League, Group E: Rennes v Celtic Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Date: Thursday, 19 September Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes their Europa League group is "wide open" as they start their campaign away to Rennes.

Sitting joint second in Ligue 1, Rennes have already claimed the scalp of Paris Saint-Germain this term and have highly-rated 16-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in their ranks.

But Celtic are looking to keep up their early season momentum after five straight wins to start the league season.

Team news

Senegal striker Mbaye Niang missed Saturday's draw away to Brest as Rennes failed to score for the first time in six competitive matches this season.

But the former Watford 24-year-old is included in the squad to face Celtic, as is fellow forward Raphinha, this summer's £18.9m record signing from Sporting Lisbon who made his first start in the Breton derby.

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has not made the trip to France after suffering a minor thigh injury, but central defender Christopher Jullien has been passed fit after suffering a head knock during Celtic's win over Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

Wingers Mikey Johnston, Marian Shved and Daniel Arzani, midfielder Nir Bitton and Luca Connell, centre-half Jozo Simunovic and goalkeeper Scott Bain remain sidelined.

What the managers said

Rennes head coach Julien Stephan: "They are a team who are usually in the Champions League and they have huge experience with many internationals. We know they can play in the air and they are very technical. They are a very, very good team and have technical players like (Callum) McGregor, (Ryan) Christie, (James) Forrest, just to mention a few. They are well balanced and we know how difficult it will be, but we are lucky to play at home and the supporters are going to play a big role in a potential win for us."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "You do have to assess those scenarios in terms of change of formation. We're not expecting to have the bulk of possession, which we normally have. Rennes are excellent on the ball and use the 3-5-2 system very well. They've had some stellar results already this season- they've beaten PSG and sit second in Ligue 1, so we've given this game quite a bit of thought over the last few days and worked on a few things. The players are ready."

Pundit view

Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant

I've watched Rennes quite closely since the draw and they're a talented side. If you come away with a draw, you'd be delighted, it's one of those places. They play with no fear, they're a young team. They play with high energy, fantastic technique, so Celtic will need to be at their best.

Quiz

Match stats