Charlie Lindsay: Glentoran star reflects on 'dream' debut after becoming club's youngest-ever player

It's one of the oldest adages in sport: if you're good enough, you're old enough.

And that proved to be the case for Glentoran prospect Charlie Lindsay, who, at the age of 15, five months and 24 days, became the club's youngest-ever player.

Lindsay, born on 17 March 2004, dislodged Wayne Drummond as the Glens' youngest when he replaced Willie Garrett during the east Belfast club's 3-1 County Antrim Shield victory over Ballyclare Comrades.

Lindsay was given 35 minutes at The Oval by Glens boss Mick McDermott; more than enough time for the youngster to realise a lifelong ambition of turning out for his boyhood club.

"It's an absolute dream come true," said Lindsay.

"I've been going to watch Glentoran since I was really young. I never could have thought that I would set the record as the youngest-ever player. It's brilliant."

His career may be in its embryonic stages, but the confidence with which Lindsay speaks - and indeed plays - makes it seem as though he's been bringing Glens supporters to their feet for years.

"I actually thought he was 16," admitted Glentoran captain Marcus Kane.

"When one of the players said he was 15, I was gobsmacked. He doesn't play like a 15-year-old - he's been amazing since he came in."

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has shown a willingness to blood Glentoran's youngsters

Lindsay is one of a clutch of promising youth starlets to have emerged at The Oval recently. Defender Lewis McGarvey, 17, made his competitive debut for the club, while fellow academy graduate Mal Smith, a seasoned veteran at 18, netted his first goal to make it 2-0.

James McCarthy, 18, was also named in the starting line-up as McDermott shuffled his pack following last weekend's 2-1 win over Larne, in which Kane netted the winner.

It extended beyond Belfast, too, with 14-year-old Jay Riley turning out for Coleraine in the North West Cup and Terry Devlin, 15, picking up the man of the match award for his performance in Dungannon Swifts' Mid-Ulster victory over Armagh City.

And the excitement of blooding the youngsters combined with the club's upward curve - McDermott's side have now won five on the bounce in all competitions - has, Kane believes, added to the feel-good factor at The Oval.

"Everybody's buzzing," said Kane, 27.

"You can feel it on a matchday, that the supporters are behind you. There have been times when we haven't felt that, but hopefully they'll be behind us moving forward."

For Lindsay, life is moving fast. Having helped Rangers to the Super Cup NI Junior title in August, he is hopeful of being selected for Northern Ireland as they aim to defend their Victory Shield in Wales in October.

However, for now, the skilful midfielder is happy to continue his education at Glentoran.

"It's a big step-up," added Lindsay.

"There's individual training for individual players, which I've found interesting and it's given me an insight into the professional environment - I've really enjoyed it.

"Training with the first-team has really helped me improve my speed of play. If I'm playing underage football, the standard isn't as high, so I would get more time on the ball so playing with the seniors has helped me move the ball quicker and take sharper touches."

Lindsay hopes to be part of the Northern Ireland squad at this year's Victory Shield

It's somewhat bittersweet for Glentoran, of course. While the academy can take pride in producing another gem, they will lose Lindsay to Rangers next summer after he turns 16.

That will see an even bigger step-up for the teenager as he embarks on full-time football with the Glasgow giants but, for now, he's grateful to have the chance to shine at the Sydenham End.

"I just need to keep focused and putting the effort in. I'm playing with the Under-20s, so I need to keep performing well with them.

"It's a gift to be able to train with the first-team so if the manager trusts me enough to put me in matches, that would be brilliant."

Big Two test awaits confident Glens

There is no rest for the wicked, nor indeed is there for promising Northern Irish footballers either. Having helped the Glens see off Ballyclare on Tuesday night, Lindsay was busy preparing for another game with the Under-20s away to Larne.

Lindsay may not be involved for the seniors when it comes to Saturday's 'Big Two' clash away to Linfield. However, given his seamless trajectory to this point, it would not be at all surprising to see him leaving Irish Premiership defenders in his wake before the season's end.

Glens skipper Marcus Kane says confidence is high ahead of Saturday's trip to Linfield

Glentoran have been keen to remind us that this season is their #TimeToClimb. The early-season evidence suggests they're not just creating hashtags for the sake of it. In third place after taking 11 points from six games, the most sternest examination of their credentials lies in waiting at Windsor Park on Saturday.

It hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Glens of late. Last season saw them ship eight goals on their two trips to the Blues, but with the club showing impressive signs of progress under McDermott, they will approach Saturday's showdown with the champions with no shortage of confidence.

That confidence is clear to see wherever you look at Glentoran, and not least in the prodigious 15-year-old midfielder who etched his name into their history books on Tuesday night.