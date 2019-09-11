Women's Football Weekend: FA announces annual event during men's international break

A record crowd of more than 31,000 watched Manchester City's victory over rivals Manchester United in the first Women's Super League derby at Etihad Stadium on Saturday

Women's Super League fixtures including a north London derby at the new 62,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will form the basis of the first Women's Football Weekend in November.

The Football Association says the event, to take place on 16-17 November during the men's international break, will become an annual attraction and seek to capitalise on the growing popularity of the women's game.

The announcement comes just days after a record-breaking opening 24 hours in the Women's Super League season.

More than 62,000 fans attended matches at venues including Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, Bristol City's Ashton Gate and Chelsea's Stamford Bridge.

The first Women's Football Weekend will also see Liverpool host Everton in a Merseyside derby and last season's Champions League semi-finalists Chelsea welcome Championship winners Manchester United.

In the Women's Championship, London City Lionesses travel to Crystal Palace, while Durham take on London Bees.

The FA's director of the women's professional game, Kelly Simmons, said: "There has never been a better time to visit your local team, and we encourage all supporters to get involved at all levels of the pyramid."

This season you can watch one live game from every round of matches in the WSL on BBC Sport.

Highlights of each round will follow in the Women's Football Show on Sunday nights, while highlights from every WSL match will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

