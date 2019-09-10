Kilmarnock: Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Koprivec signs for Rugby Park club

Jan Koprivec joins a goalkeeper group that contains (l-r) Jamie MacDonald, Devlin Mackay and Laurentiu Branescu

Kilmarnock have signed Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Koprivec on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old has spent the last four seasons in Cyprus, first with Anorthosis Famagusta, then Pafos.

He started his career in Italy with Cagliari before stints with Udinese, Bari - where he played with Kilmarnock assistant Massimo Donati - and Perugia.

"I know Massimo from my time in Italy and I can't wait to get started," Koprivec said.

"The opportunity to join Kilmarnock is a really exciting one and I've heard good things about the club and Scottish football.

Koprivec has been a regular understudy for Slovenia behind Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic and made his sole appearances in 2016.

He will compete with Laurentiu Branescu and Jamie MacDonald for a starting place at Kilmarnock.

