Billy Kee: Accrington Stanley striker receiving treatment for depression

Billy Kee has scored 83 goals in two spells with Accrington

Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee is undergoing specialist treatment for depression, anxiety and bulimia.

Kee has not played this season and the club released a statement in July to say he had not reported back for pre-season training for "personal reasons".

He spoke openly about his struggle with severe anxiety and depression in an interview with BBC Sport in 2018.

"Billy would like to thank everyone for their ongoing messages of support," Stanley said in a statement.

"Over the summer he has deteriorated and has been unable to return to play football for the Reds this season.

"He is currently under specialist treatment and the club is doing what it can to support Billy, who has been an integral part of the side both on and off the pitch for a number of years."

The 28-year-old, who represented Northern Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level, has scored 74 goals for the League One side since rejoining them from Scunthorpe in June 2015.