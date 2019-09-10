Danny Cowley: Huddersfield Town boss 'wants to be challenged'

Danny Cowley led Lincoln City to promotion from the National League to League One

New Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has said it would have been "safer" to stay at previous club Lincoln City.

The 40-year-old was appointed, along with brother and assistant Nicky, by the Championship strugglers on Monday.

Town were relegated from the Premier League last season and are without a win so far this term, and next to bottom of the table.

"If we thought this job was easy we wouldn't have taken it. We want to be challenged," Cowley said.

"We've had an unbelievable journey and life up to this point. Certainly the safer option would have been to stay at Lincoln, a club that we loved and felt a great connection with on every level.

"It would have been easy to stay, but we're not interested in making the easy decisions, we're interested in making the right decisions and we want to test ourselves.

"I want that feeling of really living. You only need to look at the next two games (Sheffield Wednesday at home and West Brom away) - I want that moment where your back is against the wall and you're facing adversity."

Huddersfield 'are in relegation battle'

Huddersfield Town have won only one game in 2019

The Cowleys enjoyed terrific success with the Imps, leading them to promotions from the National League to League One and winning the EFL Trophy in three seasons in charge at Sincil Bank.

Huddersfield have recorded just one victory in their past 33 matches in all competitions and sacked Jan Siewert four games into the season.

The Terriers have only taken one point from their first six league matches and Cowley believes it is important for him to assess the club quickly to help turn their fortunes around.

"We need to give the players clarity. We don't believe that one win will change everything," he said.

"In the short-term we need to give them a way of playing that sets them up for success. We are player-centred and we are going to try and earn their respect and build that trust.

"In business they talk about the first 30, 60 and 90 days but you don't get that kind of time in football so we're looking at the first 15, 30 and 45. In this initial process we'll audit the club to see what is good and run with those and look at the areas where we can have the most influence."

He added: "We only make change for significant gain. The environment is a simple one, we just try to create an opportunity where the players can play at their best every week."

"First and foremost we are in a relegation battle, there's no hiding place. We know what the statistics say for teams that are in this position at this stage of a season in the Championship, we've got to try and effect the future."