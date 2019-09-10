La Liga: Every game to be shown on dedicated Premier Sports channel in UK

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann is one of the big names playing in La Liga - he joined from Atletico Madrid for £107m in the summer

Every La Liga game will be shown in the UK on Premier Sports until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The matches will be broadcast live on new channel LaLigaTV, apart from games that kick off at 15:00 UK time, which will be shown on delay.

In addition, free-to-air channel FreeSports will broadcast select match content and a weekly highlights show.

Three La Liga fixtures at the start of the season were screened on ITV4, with ITV also showing weekly highlights.

Premier's coverage starts with Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao on Friday (20:00 BST).

Previous rights holder Eleven Sports cut short their agreement with the Spanish top flight at the end of last season, 12 months into the three-year deal.