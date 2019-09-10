La Liga: Every game to be shown on dedicated Premier Sports channel in UK
-
- From the section Spanish La Liga
Every La Liga game will be shown in the UK on Premier Sports until the end of the 2021-22 season.
The matches will be broadcast live on new channel LaLigaTV, apart from games that kick off at 15:00 UK time, which will be shown on delay.
In addition, free-to-air channel FreeSports will broadcast select match content and a weekly highlights show.
Three La Liga fixtures at the start of the season were screened on ITV4, with ITV also showing weekly highlights.
Premier's coverage starts with Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao on Friday (20:00 BST).
Previous rights holder Eleven Sports cut short their agreement with the Spanish top flight at the end of last season, 12 months into the three-year deal.