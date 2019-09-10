Scottish Challenge Cup: Last-16 draw descends into farce

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster (left) hosted the draw

The clubs vying for Scottish Challenge Cup success have belatedly learned their last-16 opponents after the draw was beset by technical problems.

The SPFL was criticised on social media as the "live" broadcast on its YouTube channel did not work properly.

The feed failed until halfway through the draw, which was hosted by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

That left clubs and fans in the dark until the league posted the list of ties on their own social media.

When the confusion cleared, Partick Thistle were paired with Kilmarnock's Europa League conquerors, Connah's Quay Nomads of Wales.

Stenhousemuir's reward for knocking out Welsh champions The New Saints is a home tie with League of Ireland outfit Waterford, while St Mirren Colts are away to Wrexham.

The ties are scheduled for the weekend of 12-13 October.

Fourth-round draw

Arbroath v Clyde, Airdrieonians v Elgin City, Raith Rovers v Glenavon, Partick Thistle v Connah's Quay Nomads, Wrexham v St Mirren Colts, Stenhousemuir v Waterford, Solihull Moors v Ballymena United or Rangers Colts, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Alloa Athletic