Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Kris Boyd, Ryan Christie, Steve Clarke, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd has warned the national team have still to hit rock bottom and says there are too many "robots" coming through the system. (Daily Record)

Scotland and Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie will watch a rerun of Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne's Hampden masterclass to help his own game. (Sun)

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez insists Steve Clarke is "working miracles" with the Scotland squad and needs patience to see his long-term plan come to fruition. (Herald, subscription required)

Kilmarnock's new Italian signing Dario Del Fabro says he was convinced to join the Rugby Park club by former Rangers midfielder Rino Gattuso. (Sun)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard scored his second double in two games for France Under-21s as they came from behind to beat Czech Republic 3-1 in a friendly on Monday night. (Daily Record)

Scotland Under-21 forward Fraser Hornby - who joined Belgian side Kortrijk on loan from Everton last month - was inspired to play abroad by England winger Jadon Sancho's success at Borussia Dortmund. (Times, subscription required)

Dundee United have signed former Exeter City defender Troy Brown on a six-month deal. (Courier)

RUGBY GOSSIP

Edinburgh have been given the all-clear to build a 7,800-capacity "mini Murrayfield" next to the national stadium after a lengthy planning row was resolved. (Edinburgh Evening News)