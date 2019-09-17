Match ends, Swindon Town 0, Colchester United 3.
Swindon Town 0-3 Colchester United
Theo Robinson scored twice to help Colchester to a 3-0 win over his former club Swindon at the County Ground.
Tom Eastman was also on target as the U's ended high-flying Swindon's three-match winning streak.
Swindon dictated play in the first half but failed to properly test Colchester goalkeeper Dean Gerken, with Eoin Doyle's rifled shot wide being their best chance.
Colchester opened the scoring against the run of play when Eastman headed in a Cohen Bramall corner during first-half stoppage time.
Robinson made it 2-0 from Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu's cross, but Colchester had home goalkeeper Luke McCormick to thank by letting the ball squirm through him.
It was all over when Robinson made it 3-0 in the 75th minute with a powerful effort into the top corner after Frank Nouble led a quick break away.
The win moves Colchester up to 13th in the League Two table, while Swindon drip to fourth.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 23McCormick
- 24Hunt
- 6BaudryBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBroadbentat 35'minutes
- 26Conroy
- 14IandoloBooked at 70mins
- 7Isgrove
- 4RoseSubstituted forDoughtyat 60'minutes
- 42Grant
- 30AndersonSubstituted forWooleryat 71'minutes
- 9Yates
- 28Doyle
Substitutes
- 1Benda
- 3Fryers
- 5Broadbent
- 8May
- 10Doughty
- 11Woolery
- 21Curran
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 2Jackson
- 18Eastman
- 5Prosser
- 3Bramall
- 12Sarpong-WireduBooked at 18minsSubstituted forLapslieat 64'minutes
- 14Comley
- 7Senior
- 45Nouble
- 49PokuSubstituted forGambinat 88'minutes
- 13RobinsonSubstituted forBrownat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lapslie
- 6Sowunmi
- 9Norris
- 10Brown
- 26Gambin
- 27Chilvers
- 29Ross
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 6,634
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Colchester United 3.
Attempt saved. Jevani Brown (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tom Broadbent (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Luke Gambin replaces Kwame Poku.
Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).
Foul by Dion Conroy (Swindon Town).
Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jevani Brown (Colchester United).
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tom Broadbent.
Foul by Jerry Yates (Swindon Town).
Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Jevani Brown replaces Theo Robinson.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Colchester United 3. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Frank Nouble following a fast break.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Dion Conroy.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Kaiyne Woolery replaces Keshi Anderson.
Booking
Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town).
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Colchester United. Kwame Poku tries a through ball, but Theo Robinson is caught offside.
Hand ball by Luke Prosser (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Grant with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Tom Lapslie replaces Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.
Foul by Lloyd Isgrove (Swindon Town).
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Michael Doughty replaces Danny Rose.
Foul by Jerry Yates (Swindon Town).
Dean Gerken (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dean Gerken.
Attempt saved. Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jerry Yates.
Tom Broadbent (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Robinson (Colchester United).
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Colchester United 2. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Danny Rose.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Swindon Town).