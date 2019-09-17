Match ends, Stevenage 0, Northampton Town 1.
Stevenage 0-1 Northampton Town
-
- From the section League Two
Northampton substitute Harry Smith's well-directed header claimed victory over winless Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.
The Cobblers finished with 10 men after goalscorer Smith was sent off 12 minutes after his goal when he was shown his second yellow card following a reckless lunge.
Stevenage had started brightly forcing a series of corners, but it was the visitors who had the first genuine opportunity when Andy Williams found space in the penalty area, but his effort lacked power.
Before he faded after the hour mark, the lively Elliott List caused concern for the Northampton rear guard and in the 12th minute he went close to opening the scoring with an acrobatic overhead attempt.
With half-time looming, Boro's Charlie Carter nearly converted Ben Kennedy's deft free-kick but keeper David Cornell was equal to the task and parried his header ball wide of the target.
Northampton opened the second half positively and they were rewarded when Nicky Adams' cross from the left flank was met by Smith, who expertly steered his header into the corner of the goal.
It was the striker's first for the Cobblers since his move from Macclesfield.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1FarmanBooked at 67mins
- 2WildinBooked at 41mins
- 5Cuthbert
- 20Watts
- 3StokesBooked at 21mins
- 10Kennedy
- 7CarterSubstituted forTaylorat 79'minutes
- 12Husin
- 19Newton
- 28Guthrie
- 34ListSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Cowley
- 13Bastien
- 16Iontton
- 25Taylor
- 27El-Abd
- 33Denton
- 35Mackail-Smith
Northampton
- 1Cornell
- 23Harriman
- 5GoodeBooked at 38mins
- 16Wharton
- 3Martin
- 6TurnbullBooked at 25minsSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 10AdamsSubstituted forKajaat 75'minutes
- 17McWilliamsBooked at 64mins
- 14Lines
- 7Hoskins
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forOliverat 71'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 9Smith
- 12Pollock
- 19Oliver
- 20Warburton
- 21Kaja
- 29Waters
- 33Fisher
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 0, Northampton Town 1.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
Attempt blocked. Craig Mackail-Smith (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Taylor.
Offside, Northampton Town. Egli Kaja tries a through ball, but Vadaine Oliver is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Mackail-Smith.
Attempt saved. Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Stokes with a cross.
Attempt missed. Danny Newton (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luther Wildin with a cross.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by David Cornell.
Attempt saved. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kurtis Guthrie.
Attempt missed. Kelland Watts (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Kennedy.
Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Egli Kaja.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Egli Kaja.
Attempt blocked. Noor Husin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Egli Kaja.
Booking
Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Paul Taylor replaces Charlie Carter.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Egli Kaja replaces Nicky Adams.
Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage).
Michael Harriman (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage).
Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danny Newton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Lines (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Vadaine Oliver replaces Andy Williams.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Harry Smith (Northampton Town) for a bad foul.
Foul by Harry Smith (Northampton Town).
Chris Stokes (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Danny Newton (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Craig Mackail-Smith replaces Elliott List.
Booking
Harry Smith (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Paul Farman (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Harry Smith (Northampton Town).
Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Luther Wildin.
Booking
Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.