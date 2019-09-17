League Two
Stevenage0Northampton1

Stevenage 0-1 Northampton Town

Northampton substitute Harry Smith's well-directed header claimed victory over winless Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

The Cobblers finished with 10 men after goalscorer Smith was sent off 12 minutes after his goal when he was shown his second yellow card following a reckless lunge.

Stevenage had started brightly forcing a series of corners, but it was the visitors who had the first genuine opportunity when Andy Williams found space in the penalty area, but his effort lacked power.

Before he faded after the hour mark, the lively Elliott List caused concern for the Northampton rear guard and in the 12th minute he went close to opening the scoring with an acrobatic overhead attempt.

With half-time looming, Boro's Charlie Carter nearly converted Ben Kennedy's deft free-kick but keeper David Cornell was equal to the task and parried his header ball wide of the target.

Northampton opened the second half positively and they were rewarded when Nicky Adams' cross from the left flank was met by Smith, who expertly steered his header into the corner of the goal.

It was the striker's first for the Cobblers since his move from Macclesfield.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Stevenage

  • 1FarmanBooked at 67mins
  • 2WildinBooked at 41mins
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 20Watts
  • 3StokesBooked at 21mins
  • 10Kennedy
  • 7CarterSubstituted forTaylorat 79'minutes
  • 12Husin
  • 19Newton
  • 28Guthrie
  • 34ListSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Cowley
  • 13Bastien
  • 16Iontton
  • 25Taylor
  • 27El-Abd
  • 33Denton
  • 35Mackail-Smith

Northampton

  • 1Cornell
  • 23Harriman
  • 5GoodeBooked at 38mins
  • 16Wharton
  • 3Martin
  • 6TurnbullBooked at 25minsSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forKajaat 75'minutes
  • 17McWilliamsBooked at 64mins
  • 14Lines
  • 7Hoskins
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forOliverat 71'minutesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 9Smith
  • 12Pollock
  • 19Oliver
  • 20Warburton
  • 21Kaja
  • 29Waters
  • 33Fisher
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Stevenage 0, Northampton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stevenage 0, Northampton Town 1.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Michael Harriman.

Attempt blocked. Craig Mackail-Smith (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Taylor.

Offside, Northampton Town. Egli Kaja tries a through ball, but Vadaine Oliver is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Mackail-Smith.

Attempt saved. Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Stokes with a cross.

Attempt missed. Danny Newton (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luther Wildin with a cross.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Charlie Goode.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by David Cornell.

Attempt saved. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kurtis Guthrie.

Attempt missed. Kelland Watts (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Kennedy.

Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Egli Kaja.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Egli Kaja.

Attempt blocked. Noor Husin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Michael Harriman.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Egli Kaja.

Booking

Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Paul Taylor replaces Charlie Carter.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Egli Kaja replaces Nicky Adams.

Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage).

Michael Harriman (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage).

Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Danny Newton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Lines (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Vadaine Oliver replaces Andy Williams.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Harry Smith (Northampton Town) for a bad foul.

Foul by Harry Smith (Northampton Town).

Chris Stokes (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Danny Newton (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Craig Mackail-Smith replaces Elliott List.

Booking

Harry Smith (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Paul Farman (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Harry Smith (Northampton Town).

Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Luther Wildin.

Booking

Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter9630146821
2Crewe96031311218
3Cheltenham9522179817
4Swindon95221711617
5Forest Green952275217
6Newport944185316
7Crawley94321411315
8Cambridge9423139414
9Bradford9423118314
10Northampton9414108213
11Grimsby93331512312
12Plymouth93331411312
13Colchester933397212
14Macclesfield93331010012
15Port Vale9333912-312
16Salford92521112-111
17Carlisle93241115-411
18Mansfield92341013-39
19Leyton Orient92341116-59
20Walsall923449-59
21Oldham9144914-57
22Morecambe9135816-86
23Scunthorpe91261017-75
24Stevenage9036614-83
View full League Two table

