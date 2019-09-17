Stevenage 0-1 Northampton Town

Northampton substitute Harry Smith's well-directed header claimed victory over winless Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

The Cobblers finished with 10 men after goalscorer Smith was sent off 12 minutes after his goal when he was shown his second yellow card following a reckless lunge.

Stevenage had started brightly forcing a series of corners, but it was the visitors who had the first genuine opportunity when Andy Williams found space in the penalty area, but his effort lacked power.

Before he faded after the hour mark, the lively Elliott List caused concern for the Northampton rear guard and in the 12th minute he went close to opening the scoring with an acrobatic overhead attempt.

With half-time looming, Boro's Charlie Carter nearly converted Ben Kennedy's deft free-kick but keeper David Cornell was equal to the task and parried his header ball wide of the target.

Northampton opened the second half positively and they were rewarded when Nicky Adams' cross from the left flank was met by Smith, who expertly steered his header into the corner of the goal.

It was the striker's first for the Cobblers since his move from Macclesfield.

