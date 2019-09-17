Mansfield Town 0-4 Cambridge United

Cambridge hit four late goals in the last 16 minutes to sink 10-man Mansfield 4-0 at Field Mill.

The home side had dominated the first half, with CJ Hamilton twice going close to giving the Stags the lead.

But the game turned dramatically four minutes after the restart when Matt Preston was dismissed for a reckless tackle on Luke Hannant.

Cambridge dominated from that point and secured the points with goals from Jack Roles, Sam Smith, George Maris and Reggie Lambe.

Mansfield wasted first-half chances to get ahead, with Ryan Sweeney, Krystian Pearce and CJ Hamilton all going close.

Preston was red-carded for the second time this season after a wild lunge on Hannant, which forced the United man off.

But United got their reward when Roles tapped home after Richards' header hit the bar.

Smith finished well from a counter-attack with four minutes to go, before Maris added another after a Richards shot had been saved.

Lambe scored from the spot five minutes into stoppage time after Harrison Dunk was fouled.

