Mansfield Town 0-4 Cambridge United
Cambridge hit four late goals in the last 16 minutes to sink 10-man Mansfield 4-0 at Field Mill.
The home side had dominated the first half, with CJ Hamilton twice going close to giving the Stags the lead.
But the game turned dramatically four minutes after the restart when Matt Preston was dismissed for a reckless tackle on Luke Hannant.
Cambridge dominated from that point and secured the points with goals from Jack Roles, Sam Smith, George Maris and Reggie Lambe.
Mansfield wasted first-half chances to get ahead, with Ryan Sweeney, Krystian Pearce and CJ Hamilton all going close.
Preston was red-carded for the second time this season after a wild lunge on Hannant, which forced the United man off.
But United got their reward when Roles tapped home after Richards' header hit the bar.
Smith finished well from a counter-attack with four minutes to go, before Maris added another after a Richards shot had been saved.
Lambe scored from the spot five minutes into stoppage time after Harrison Dunk was fouled.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 4PrestonBooked at 49mins
- 5Pearce
- 17Sweeney
- 20GordonBooked at 58minsSubstituted forKhanat 86'minutes
- 6Bishop
- 15Shaughnessy
- 3BenningSubstituted forCookat 81'minutes
- 24Sterling-JamesSubstituted forMacDonaldat 75'minutes
- 32RoseBooked at 71mins
- 22Hamilton
Substitutes
- 7MacDonald
- 8Mellis
- 10Khan
- 18Afolayan
- 19Cook
- 30Smith
- 31Stone
Cambridge
- 1Mitov
- 16DarlingBooked at 45mins
- 5Taylor
- 4Taft
- 2KnoyleBooked at 10mins
- 22LewisSubstituted forRolesat 71'minutes
- 10Maris
- 19Lambe
- 7HannantSubstituted forDunkat 53'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 18Richards
- 20SmithSubstituted forDallasat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dallas
- 11Dunk
- 14Ibehre
- 25Burton
- 26Knibbs
- 30Roles
- 34Ward
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 3,567
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 4.
Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 4. Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Otis Khan (Mansfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 3. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Andrew Dallas (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Maris.
Attempt missed. Conor Shaughnessy (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Andrew Dallas replaces Sam Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Otis Khan replaces Kellan Gordon.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 2. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rose.
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neal Bishop with a headed pass.
Offside, Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk tries a through ball, but Marc Richards is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Andy Cook replaces Malvind Benning.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Alexander MacDonald replaces Omari Sterling-James.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 1. Jack Roles (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Marc Richards (Cambridge United) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by George Maris with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by CJ Hamilton.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kellan Gordon (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Jack Roles replaces Paul Lewis.
Booking
Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
Attempt missed. Marc Richards (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Reggie Lambe with a cross.
Foul by Sam Smith (Cambridge United).
Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross.
Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross.
George Taft (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Harry Darling.
Attempt blocked. Omari Sterling-James (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.