League Two
Mansfield0Cambridge4

Mansfield Town 0-4 Cambridge United

Cambridge hit four late goals in the last 16 minutes to sink 10-man Mansfield 4-0 at Field Mill.

The home side had dominated the first half, with CJ Hamilton twice going close to giving the Stags the lead.

But the game turned dramatically four minutes after the restart when Matt Preston was dismissed for a reckless tackle on Luke Hannant.

Cambridge dominated from that point and secured the points with goals from Jack Roles, Sam Smith, George Maris and Reggie Lambe.

Mansfield wasted first-half chances to get ahead, with Ryan Sweeney, Krystian Pearce and CJ Hamilton all going close.

Preston was red-carded for the second time this season after a wild lunge on Hannant, which forced the United man off.

But United got their reward when Roles tapped home after Richards' header hit the bar.

Smith finished well from a counter-attack with four minutes to go, before Maris added another after a Richards shot had been saved.

Lambe scored from the spot five minutes into stoppage time after Harrison Dunk was fouled.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 4PrestonBooked at 49mins
  • 5Pearce
  • 17Sweeney
  • 20GordonBooked at 58minsSubstituted forKhanat 86'minutes
  • 6Bishop
  • 15Shaughnessy
  • 3BenningSubstituted forCookat 81'minutes
  • 24Sterling-JamesSubstituted forMacDonaldat 75'minutes
  • 32RoseBooked at 71mins
  • 22Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 7MacDonald
  • 8Mellis
  • 10Khan
  • 18Afolayan
  • 19Cook
  • 30Smith
  • 31Stone

Cambridge

  • 1Mitov
  • 16DarlingBooked at 45mins
  • 5Taylor
  • 4Taft
  • 2KnoyleBooked at 10mins
  • 22LewisSubstituted forRolesat 71'minutes
  • 10Maris
  • 19Lambe
  • 7HannantSubstituted forDunkat 53'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 18Richards
  • 20SmithSubstituted forDallasat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Dallas
  • 11Dunk
  • 14Ibehre
  • 25Burton
  • 26Knibbs
  • 30Roles
  • 34Ward
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
3,567

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 4.

Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 4. Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Otis Khan (Mansfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 3. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Andrew Dallas (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Maris.

Attempt missed. Conor Shaughnessy (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Andrew Dallas replaces Sam Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Otis Khan replaces Kellan Gordon.

Goal!

Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 2. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rose.

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neal Bishop with a headed pass.

Offside, Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk tries a through ball, but Marc Richards is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Andy Cook replaces Malvind Benning.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Alexander MacDonald replaces Omari Sterling-James.

Goal!

Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 1. Jack Roles (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Marc Richards (Cambridge United) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by George Maris with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by CJ Hamilton.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kellan Gordon (Mansfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Jack Roles replaces Paul Lewis.

Booking

Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).

Attempt missed. Marc Richards (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Reggie Lambe with a cross.

Foul by Sam Smith (Cambridge United).

Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross.

Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross.

George Taft (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Harry Darling.

Attempt blocked. Omari Sterling-James (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter9630146821
2Crewe96031311218
3Cheltenham9522179817
4Swindon95221711617
5Forest Green952275217
6Newport944185316
7Crawley94321411315
8Cambridge9423139414
9Bradford9423118314
10Northampton9414108213
11Grimsby93331512312
12Plymouth93331411312
13Colchester933397212
14Macclesfield93331010012
15Port Vale9333912-312
16Salford92521112-111
17Carlisle93241115-411
18Mansfield92341013-39
19Leyton Orient92341116-59
20Walsall923449-59
21Oldham9144914-57
22Morecambe9135816-86
23Scunthorpe91261017-75
24Stevenage9036614-83
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you