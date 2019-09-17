Scunthorpe United 2-2 Oldham Athletic

Oldham blew a two-goal lead for the second game in succession as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Scunthorpe.

The Latics had looked in complete command when Frenchman Christopher Missilou slotted them in front in the 62nd minute and Johan Branger's shot flew under home keeper Rory Watson to double their advantage two minutes later.

But Matthew Lund's powerful finish got the hosts back in the game and Kevin van Veen earned them a share of the spoils in the 76th minute.

Oldham's opener at the Sands Venue Stadium came against the run of play, with Missilou racing into the box to finish coolly and complete a flowing Latics move.

When Branger struck moments later to somehow beat Watson from outside the box, the visitors looked set for a first win in four games.

But just as was the case at home to Grimsby on Saturday, they were unable to see the game out.

Lund fired through the legs of Oldham stopper Gary Woods after a cross from the left ran through to him at the far post before Van Veen - who was denied by the woodwork from a free-kick not long before the Latics went in front - drilled a low shot into the far corner of the net from a tight angle.

