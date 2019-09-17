League Two
Scunthorpe2Oldham2

Scunthorpe United 2-2 Oldham Athletic

Oldham blew a two-goal lead for the second game in succession as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Scunthorpe.

The Latics had looked in complete command when Frenchman Christopher Missilou slotted them in front in the 62nd minute and Johan Branger's shot flew under home keeper Rory Watson to double their advantage two minutes later.

But Matthew Lund's powerful finish got the hosts back in the game and Kevin van Veen earned them a share of the spoils in the 76th minute.

Oldham's opener at the Sands Venue Stadium came against the run of play, with Missilou racing into the box to finish coolly and complete a flowing Latics move.

When Branger struck moments later to somehow beat Watson from outside the box, the visitors looked set for a first win in four games.

But just as was the case at home to Grimsby on Saturday, they were unable to see the game out.

Lund fired through the legs of Oldham stopper Gary Woods after a cross from the left ran through to him at the far post before Van Veen - who was denied by the woodwork from a free-kick not long before the Latics went in front - drilled a low shot into the far corner of the net from a tight angle.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Watson
  • 14Perch
  • 26McGahey
  • 23McArdle
  • 28BrownBooked at 90mins
  • 20Gilliead
  • 4LundBooked at 10mins
  • 5Songo'oBooked at 40mins
  • 30EisaSubstituted forColcloughat 71'minutes
  • 33ProctorBooked at 90mins
  • 10van VeenBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 3Ntlhe
  • 7Colclough
  • 25Eastwood
  • 27Slater
  • 29Miller
  • 44Hornshaw

Oldham

  • 1Woods
  • 34Hamer
  • 31Wheater
  • 3Iacovitti
  • 18FageBooked at 79mins
  • 10MaoucheSubstituted forMillsat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17MissilouBooked at 71mins
  • 7BrangerBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSmithat 75'minutes
  • 8MoraisBooked at 86mins
  • 33EaglesSubstituted forSyllaat 65'minutes
  • 19Segbe Azankpo

Substitutes

  • 2Mills
  • 6Stott
  • 16Wilson
  • 22McHale
  • 24Sylla
  • 26Smith
  • 39Zabret
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
3,020

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Oldham Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Oldham Athletic 2.

Attempt missed. Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt saved. Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.

Foul by Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic).

Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Junior Brown (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Junior Brown (Scunthorpe United).

Booking

Jamie Proctor (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dylan Fage (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt saved. Yann Songo'o (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Colclough.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Zak Mills replaces Mohammed Maouche.

Foul by Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic).

Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Colclough with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Filipe Morais (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Filipe Morais (Oldham Athletic).

James Perch (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by David Wheater.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Lund.

Attempt blocked. Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Morais with a cross.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Alex Gilliead.

Booking

Dylan Fage (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dylan Fage (Oldham Athletic).

Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Oldham Athletic 2. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by David Wheater.

Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic).

Jamie Proctor (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Jonny Smith replaces Johan Branger.

Attempt missed. Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin van Veen with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Ryan Colclough replaces Abobaker Eisa.

Booking

Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter9630146821
2Crewe96031311218
3Cheltenham9522179817
4Swindon95221711617
5Forest Green952275217
6Newport944185316
7Crawley94321411315
8Cambridge9423139414
9Bradford9423118314
10Northampton9414108213
11Grimsby93331512312
12Plymouth93331411312
13Colchester933397212
14Macclesfield93331010012
15Port Vale9333912-312
16Salford92521112-111
17Carlisle93241115-411
18Mansfield92341013-39
19Leyton Orient92341116-59
20Walsall923449-59
21Oldham9144914-57
22Morecambe9135816-86
23Scunthorpe91261017-75
24Stevenage9036614-83
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you