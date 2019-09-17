Match ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Oldham Athletic 2.
Scunthorpe United 2-2 Oldham Athletic
Oldham blew a two-goal lead for the second game in succession as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Scunthorpe.
The Latics had looked in complete command when Frenchman Christopher Missilou slotted them in front in the 62nd minute and Johan Branger's shot flew under home keeper Rory Watson to double their advantage two minutes later.
But Matthew Lund's powerful finish got the hosts back in the game and Kevin van Veen earned them a share of the spoils in the 76th minute.
Oldham's opener at the Sands Venue Stadium came against the run of play, with Missilou racing into the box to finish coolly and complete a flowing Latics move.
When Branger struck moments later to somehow beat Watson from outside the box, the visitors looked set for a first win in four games.
But just as was the case at home to Grimsby on Saturday, they were unable to see the game out.
Lund fired through the legs of Oldham stopper Gary Woods after a cross from the left ran through to him at the far post before Van Veen - who was denied by the woodwork from a free-kick not long before the Latics went in front - drilled a low shot into the far corner of the net from a tight angle.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Watson
- 14Perch
- 26McGahey
- 23McArdle
- 28BrownBooked at 90mins
- 20Gilliead
- 4LundBooked at 10mins
- 5Songo'oBooked at 40mins
- 30EisaSubstituted forColcloughat 71'minutes
- 33ProctorBooked at 90mins
- 10van VeenBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 3Ntlhe
- 7Colclough
- 25Eastwood
- 27Slater
- 29Miller
- 44Hornshaw
Oldham
- 1Woods
- 34Hamer
- 31Wheater
- 3Iacovitti
- 18FageBooked at 79mins
- 10MaoucheSubstituted forMillsat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17MissilouBooked at 71mins
- 7BrangerBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSmithat 75'minutes
- 8MoraisBooked at 86mins
- 33EaglesSubstituted forSyllaat 65'minutes
- 19Segbe Azankpo
Substitutes
- 2Mills
- 6Stott
- 16Wilson
- 22McHale
- 24Sylla
- 26Smith
- 39Zabret
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 3,020
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Oldham Athletic 2.
Attempt missed. Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Zak Mills (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt saved. Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
Foul by Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic).
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Junior Brown (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Junior Brown (Scunthorpe United).
Booking
Jamie Proctor (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dylan Fage (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Yann Songo'o (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Colclough.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Zak Mills replaces Mohammed Maouche.
Foul by Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic).
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Colclough with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Filipe Morais (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Filipe Morais (Oldham Athletic).
James Perch (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by David Wheater.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Lund.
Attempt blocked. Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Morais with a cross.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Alex Gilliead.
Booking
Dylan Fage (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dylan Fage (Oldham Athletic).
Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Oldham Athletic 2. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by David Wheater.
Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic).
Jamie Proctor (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Jonny Smith replaces Johan Branger.
Attempt missed. Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin van Veen with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Ryan Colclough replaces Abobaker Eisa.
Booking
Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).