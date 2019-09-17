Match ends, Salford City 1, Grimsby Town 0.
Salford City 1-0 Grimsby Town
-
- From the section League Two
Mark Shelton's first-half strike proved enough for Salford as they hung on to beat Grimsby 1-0.
The Mariners almost levelled in stoppage time when Luke Waterfall's shot was brilliantly saved by Salford goalkeeper Kyle Letheren as the hosts secured their first win since the opening day.
Grimsby almost struck early on when Letheren produced a superb save to keep out Matt Green's header.
Green then went close with a strike from 20 yards, while at the other end Adam Rooney headed narrowly over the top.
The hosts scored in the 21st minute when Shelton's well-struck 25-yard free-kick took a deflection off the wall before beating wrong-footed Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown.
Elliott Whitehouse saw a shot blocked as Grimsby pressed for a leveller before the interval.
Town thought they had equalised four minutes after the restart when Jordan Cook curled home a sweet free-kick, but referee Chris Sarginson eventually reversed his decision and awarded the free-kick to Salford.
Salford replied with Cameron Burgess glancing a header just off target as he met Shelton's cross.
Match report supplied by PA media.
Line-ups
Salford
- 12Letheren
- 15Burgess
- 13Hughes
- 6Piergianni
- 8Maynard
- 2Wiseman
- 19Shelton
- 18WhiteheadSubstituted forArmstrongat 83'minutes
- 3Touray
- 9RooneySubstituted forPondat 88'minutes
- 20Dieseruvwe
Substitutes
- 7Armstrong
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 21Rodney
- 23Pond
- 25Jones
- 31McFarlane
- 34Doyle
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2Hendrie
- 6Waterfall
- 5ÖhmanSubstituted forHewittat 45+2'minutes
- 3Gibson
- 11CookBooked at 24minsSubstituted forVernamat 76'minutes
- 8Hessenthaler
- 10WhitehouseSubstituted forRobsonat 73'minutes
- 7Green
- 9Hanson
- 20Ogbu
Substitutes
- 12Robson
- 15Clifton
- 18Vernam
- 19Wright
- 22Hewitt
- 23Russell
- 25Pollock
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 2,782
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salford City 1, Grimsby Town 0.
Attempt missed. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Elliott Hewitt with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. James McKeown (Grimsby Town) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ethan Robson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.
Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Nathan Pond replaces Adam Rooney.
Attempt blocked. Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Vernam.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Sam Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Luke Armstrong replaces Danny Whitehead.
Attempt blocked. Danny Whitehead (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Rooney.
Foul by Liam Gibson (Grimsby Town).
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Matt Green (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Charles Vernam replaces Jordan Cook.
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibou Touray with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Ethan Robson replaces Elliott Whitehouse.
Attempt blocked. Danny Whitehead (Salford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lois Maynard (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibou Touray with a cross.
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Elliott Whitehouse.
Foul by James Hanson (Grimsby Town).
Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matt Green (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliott Hewitt.
Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Whitehead (Salford City).
Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Shelton with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town).
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Adam Rooney.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ibou Touray.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Shelton.
James Hanson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Hughes (Salford City).
Attempt missed. Lois Maynard (Salford City) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high.
Offside, Salford City. Mark Shelton tries a through ball, but Adam Rooney is caught offside.
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Elliott Whitehouse.
Foul by Matt Green (Grimsby Town).