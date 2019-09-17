Macclesfield Town v Newport County

Newport are the ninth club Ryan Inniss has been loaned to during his Crystal Palace career

Macclesfield have no new injury worries ahead of the visit of Newport County.

The hosts have not won since 24 August and were beaten 3-0 by Swindon at the weekend as they continue to slip down the table in League Two.

Newport are without Ryan Inniss, who received a five-match ban for a red card in an EFL Trophy loss to West Ham.

Jamille Matt is also suspended for the Exiles after a red card received in their 2-0 defeat at Northampton Town, though boss Mike Flynn is staying.

Flynn had been linked with the vacant Lincoln job, but will remain with Newport.