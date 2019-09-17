Macclesfield Town v Newport County
Macclesfield have no new injury worries ahead of the visit of Newport County.
The hosts have not won since 24 August and were beaten 3-0 by Swindon at the weekend as they continue to slip down the table in League Two.
Newport are without Ryan Inniss, who received a five-match ban for a red card in an EFL Trophy loss to West Ham.
Jamille Matt is also suspended for the Exiles after a red card received in their 2-0 defeat at Northampton Town, though boss Mike Flynn is staying.
Flynn had been linked with the vacant Lincoln job, but will remain with Newport.