Crawley Town 2-2 Plymouth Argyle

A late penalty by substitute Ollie Palmer gave Crawley Town a hard-fought point from an entertaining home draw against Plymouth Argyle.

Reece Grego-Cox gave the Reds an early lead, but two goals in the space of six minutes in the second half by Joe Edwards raised Plymouth's victory hopes before striker Palmer had the final say.

Crawley, who have scored in every league game since 30 March, made the perfect start when midfielder Grego-Cox put them ahead with his first goal of the season.

Grego-Cox was on target at the far post by turning in a cross by top-scorer Bez Lubala.

Crawley keeper Glenn Morris, fresh from signing a new contract, twice thwarted Plymouth by denying Byron Moore and debutant Will Aimson in quick succession.

The Pilgrims finished the half strongly and Danny Mayor ended a powerful run by firing wide before Panutche Camara put a low drive wide at the other end.

Plymouth began in lively fashion after the break and keeper Morris did well to block a goal-bound shot from Aimson.

Morris later smartly parried a fierce drive by Jose Baxter as Plymouth continued to threaten.

But the Crawley goalkeeper was beaten after 73 minutes when Callum McFadzean crossed to the far post where Edwards headed his first goal of the season.

The Pilgrims turned the game around six minutes later on the counter attack when Edwards rifled in from just inside the area.

But Crawley hit back through Palmer to make it 2-2 five minutes from time from the penalty spot after McFadzean had brought down Grego-Cox.

Match report supplied by PA Media.