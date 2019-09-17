Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Plymouth Argyle 2.
Crawley Town 2-2 Plymouth Argyle
A late penalty by substitute Ollie Palmer gave Crawley Town a hard-fought point from an entertaining home draw against Plymouth Argyle.
Reece Grego-Cox gave the Reds an early lead, but two goals in the space of six minutes in the second half by Joe Edwards raised Plymouth's victory hopes before striker Palmer had the final say.
Crawley, who have scored in every league game since 30 March, made the perfect start when midfielder Grego-Cox put them ahead with his first goal of the season.
Grego-Cox was on target at the far post by turning in a cross by top-scorer Bez Lubala.
Crawley keeper Glenn Morris, fresh from signing a new contract, twice thwarted Plymouth by denying Byron Moore and debutant Will Aimson in quick succession.
The Pilgrims finished the half strongly and Danny Mayor ended a powerful run by firing wide before Panutche Camara put a low drive wide at the other end.
Plymouth began in lively fashion after the break and keeper Morris did well to block a goal-bound shot from Aimson.
Morris later smartly parried a fierce drive by Jose Baxter as Plymouth continued to threaten.
But the Crawley goalkeeper was beaten after 73 minutes when Callum McFadzean crossed to the far post where Edwards headed his first goal of the season.
The Pilgrims turned the game around six minutes later on the counter attack when Edwards rifled in from just inside the area.
But Crawley hit back through Palmer to make it 2-2 five minutes from time from the penalty spot after McFadzean had brought down Grego-Cox.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 18Sesay
- 20Sendles-White
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 3DohertyBooked at 77mins
- 21BulmanSubstituted forFrancombat 46'minutes
- 12FergusonSubstituted forPalmerat 59'minutes
- 7Grego-Cox
- 28CamaraSubstituted forAllarakhiaat 80'minutes
- 30Lubala
- 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
Substitutes
- 2Young
- 9Palmer
- 14Francomb
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 17Allarakhia
- 26Galach
- 35Luyambula
Plymouth
- 24Palmer
- 25Grant
- 4Aimson
- 3Sawyer
- 14BaxterSubstituted forWoottonat 84'minutes
- 8Edwards
- 7Sarcevic
- 10Mayor
- 21McFadzean
- 17MooreSubstituted forTelfordat 68'minutes
- 16GrantSubstituted forRuddenat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cooper
- 5Wootton
- 9Taylor
- 11Telford
- 15Grant
- 32Cooper
- 39Rudden
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 2,501
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Plymouth Argyle 2.
Offside, Crawley Town. Ollie Palmer tries a through ball, but Mason Bloomfield is caught offside.
Foul by Dominic Telford (Plymouth Argyle).
Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Gary Sawyer.
Foul by Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle).
Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Will Aimson (Plymouth Argyle).
Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Sesay with a cross.
Foul by Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle).
Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Zak Rudden replaces Joel Grant.
Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).
Attempt blocked. Dominic Telford (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dominic Telford (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town).
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 2, Plymouth Argyle 2. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Callum McFadzean (Plymouth Argyle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Crawley Town. Reece Grego-Cox draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Scott Wootton replaces Jose Baxter because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. George Francomb (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Palmer with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Doherty with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Tarryn Allarakhia replaces Panutche Camara.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jamie Sendles-White.
Booking
Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).
Attempt blocked. Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McFadzean.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jamie Sendles-White.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 1. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum McFadzean with a cross.
Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mason Bloomfield (Crawley Town).
Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Dominic Telford replaces Byron Moore because of an injury.