Morecambe 0-1 Walsall

Stuart Sinclair's early goal gave Walsall a vital victory over Morecambe at the Globe Arena.

In a poor game between two struggling sides, midfielder Sinclair scored the game's only goal in the fourth minute when he was perfectly placed to stroke home the rebound after Rory Gaffney's low shot from the edge of the area was saved by Barry Roche.

From there both sides struggled to create chances. Morecambe saw long-range efforts from Shaun Miller and Adam Buxton fly over the bar, with Walsall going close with a shot from Liam Kinsella that flew just past the right hand post.

Roche then saved an effort from Rory Holden in first-half injury time.

Kinsella was also denied a close range tap in by a fine covering tackle from Morecambe defender George Tanner.

The second half saw Morecambe enjoy a brief period of dominance with Walsall keeper Liam Roberts doing well to save following a goalmouth scramble after an Andrew Tutte corner caused problems to the Saddlers' defence.

Miller did put the ball into the Walsall net in the 55th minute but saw his effort ruled out for offside.

The visitors were fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty when Lewis Alessandra stayed on his feet when he could have gone down, but both sides lacked the quality needed to break down their rivals' defences.

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 27Tanner
  • 16Lavelle
  • 5OldBooked at 79mins
  • 2Buxton
  • 6Tutte
  • 15WildigSubstituted forOatesat 83'minutes
  • 7O'Sullivan
  • 8Alessandra
  • 11EllisonSubstituted forLeitch-Smithat 73'minutes
  • 24MillerSubstituted forStocktonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Stockton
  • 10Leitch-Smith
  • 12Sutton
  • 18Oates
  • 21Halstead
  • 33Cranston

Walsall

  • 1Roberts
  • 26LiddleBooked at 54mins
  • 6Scarr
  • 5J Clarke
  • 15HoldenSubstituted forSadlerat 84'minutes
  • 7Sinclair
  • 16Guthrie
  • 8Kinsella
  • 33Jules
  • 9LaverySubstituted forGordonat 75'minutes
  • 30Gaffney

Substitutes

  • 2Norman
  • 4Sadler
  • 10Gordon
  • 13Rose
  • 17Hardy
  • 20Bates
  • 25McDonald
Referee:
James Oldham
Attendance:
1,616

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home5
Away15
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Morecambe 0, Walsall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morecambe 0, Walsall 1.

Stuart Sinclair (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Tutte (Morecambe).

Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).

Adam Buxton (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Clarke (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Morecambe).

Offside, Walsall. Zak Jules tries a through ball, but Josh Gordon is caught offside.

Foul by Liam Kinsella (Walsall).

Adam Buxton (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Mat Sadler.

Foul by Rory Gaffney (Walsall).

Steven Old (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Josh Gordon (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rhys Oates (Morecambe).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Mat Sadler replaces Rory Holden.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Rhys Oates replaces Aaron Wildig.

Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).

Steven Old (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Danny Guthrie (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Steven Old (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josh Gordon (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Old (Morecambe).

Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).

George Tanner (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Clarke (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).

Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).

Sam Lavelle (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Josh Gordon replaces Caolan Lavery.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Cole Stockton replaces Shaun Miller.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. A-Jay Leitch-Smith replaces Kevin Ellison.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.

Attempt blocked. Rory Gaffney (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Liddle.

Offside, Walsall. Rory Gaffney tries a through ball, but Gary Liddle is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Rory Gaffney (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Liddle with a cross.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Kevin Ellison.

Caolan Lavery (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Old (Morecambe).

