Morecambe 0-1 Walsall

Stuart Sinclair's early goal gave Walsall a vital victory over Morecambe at the Globe Arena.

In a poor game between two struggling sides, midfielder Sinclair scored the game's only goal in the fourth minute when he was perfectly placed to stroke home the rebound after Rory Gaffney's low shot from the edge of the area was saved by Barry Roche.

From there both sides struggled to create chances. Morecambe saw long-range efforts from Shaun Miller and Adam Buxton fly over the bar, with Walsall going close with a shot from Liam Kinsella that flew just past the right hand post.

Roche then saved an effort from Rory Holden in first-half injury time.

Kinsella was also denied a close range tap in by a fine covering tackle from Morecambe defender George Tanner.

The second half saw Morecambe enjoy a brief period of dominance with Walsall keeper Liam Roberts doing well to save following a goalmouth scramble after an Andrew Tutte corner caused problems to the Saddlers' defence.

Miller did put the ball into the Walsall net in the 55th minute but saw his effort ruled out for offside.

The visitors were fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty when Lewis Alessandra stayed on his feet when he could have gone down, but both sides lacked the quality needed to break down their rivals' defences.

