Leyton Orient 1-2 Crewe Alexandra

James Jones scored a last-gasp winner as Crewe Alexandra snatched all three points from a League Two victory at Leyton Orient.

In the 90th minute, Jones raced onto a cross and volleyed the ball home after Eddie Nolan's first-half opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Jordan Maguire-Drew.

Powell had already rattled the frame of the goal for Alex before he nodded on a corner for Nolan to shoot into the bottom corner in the 32nd minute.

But Crewe gifted their opponents the equaliser on 42 minutes. Harry Pickering dallied on the ball and Maguire-Drew pounced to steal before lobbing the ball over the keeper.

Maguire-Drew then missed a penalty in the 57th minute when Will Jaaskelainen dived to his right to save the spot-kick.

Orient were continually frustrated by a resilient visiting defence and it was the visitors who created the better opportunities.

O's shot-stopper Dean Brill came to the rescue when he produced two outstanding saves within a minute to deny Jones and Chris Porter but he could do nothing to prevent Jones' powerful shot at the death.

Match report supplied by PA Media.