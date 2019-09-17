League Two
Leyton Orient1Crewe2

Leyton Orient 1-2 Crewe Alexandra

James Jones scored a last-gasp winner as Crewe Alexandra snatched all three points from a League Two victory at Leyton Orient.

In the 90th minute, Jones raced onto a cross and volleyed the ball home after Eddie Nolan's first-half opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Jordan Maguire-Drew.

Powell had already rattled the frame of the goal for Alex before he nodded on a corner for Nolan to shoot into the bottom corner in the 32nd minute.

But Crewe gifted their opponents the equaliser on 42 minutes. Harry Pickering dallied on the ball and Maguire-Drew pounced to steal before lobbing the ball over the keeper.

Maguire-Drew then missed a penalty in the 57th minute when Will Jaaskelainen dived to his right to save the spot-kick.

Orient were continually frustrated by a resilient visiting defence and it was the visitors who created the better opportunities.

O's shot-stopper Dean Brill came to the rescue when he produced two outstanding saves within a minute to deny Jones and Chris Porter but he could do nothing to prevent Jones' powerful shot at the death.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 1Brill
  • 2Ling
  • 5Ekpiteta
  • 6Coulson
  • 3Widdowson
  • 44Wright
  • 4GormanSubstituted forClayat 75'minutes
  • 21MarshBooked at 90mins
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 19AngolSubstituted forWilkinsonat 19'minutes
  • 17DennisBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHarroldat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Clay
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 12Sargeant
  • 14Judd
  • 15Happe
  • 18Harrold
  • 27Alabi

Crewe

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 2Ng
  • 15Hunt
  • 6Nolan
  • 3Pickering
  • 8Jones
  • 4Wintle
  • 16Lowery
  • 7PowellSubstituted forAinleyat 60'minutes
  • 9PorterSubstituted forAneneat 90+2'minutes
  • 10KirkSubstituted forDaleat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Lancashire
  • 11Ainley
  • 13Richards
  • 14Finney
  • 17Anene
  • 19Dale
  • 20Lundstram
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
4,289

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 1, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Attempt missed. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matt Harrold.

Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra).

Booking

George Marsh (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by George Marsh (Leyton Orient).

Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chuma Anene replaces Chris Porter.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Crewe Alexandra 2. James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Matt Harrold (Leyton Orient).

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Porter.

Attempt blocked. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Lowery.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.

Foul by Craig Clay (Leyton Orient).

Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Leyton Orient. Josh Wright tries a through ball, but Sam Ling is caught offside.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.

Attempt saved. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tommy Lowery.

Attempt saved. James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Perry Ng.

Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).

Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces Louis Dennis.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Craig Clay replaces Dale Gorman.

Dean Brill (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra).

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Louis Dennis.

Attempt blocked. Sam Ling (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt saved. Dale Gorman (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).

Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Harry Pickering tries a through ball, but Chris Porter is caught offside.

Booking

Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient).

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter9630146821
2Crewe96031311218
3Cheltenham9522179817
4Swindon95221711617
5Forest Green952275217
6Newport944185316
7Crawley94321411315
8Cambridge9423139414
9Bradford9423118314
10Northampton9414108213
11Grimsby93331512312
12Plymouth93331411312
13Colchester933397212
14Macclesfield93331010012
15Port Vale9333912-312
16Salford92521112-111
17Carlisle93241115-411
18Mansfield92341013-39
19Leyton Orient92341116-59
20Walsall923449-59
21Oldham9144914-57
22Morecambe9135816-86
23Scunthorpe91261017-75
24Stevenage9036614-83
View full League Two table

Find a club, activity or sport near you