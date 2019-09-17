Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Oxford United 0.
Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Oxford United
Keith Hill earned his first point as Bolton manager after a League One draw with Oxford at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Wanderers had lost four games and conceded 21 goals in the division since a 0-0 draw with Coventry under Phil Parkinson on 10 August.
But Hill's enterprising team shrugged off those drubbings, including last Saturday's 6-1 defeat at Rotherham, to suggest brighter times ahead.
They could easily have turned one into three points with this crowd-pleasing performance. Will Buckley went closest with a 17th-minute shot against a post.
Goalkeeper Simon Eastwood kept out further first-half efforts from Ali Crawford and the tricky Dennis Politic.
Oxford, beaten now only once in six games in all competitions, showed more enterprise as the lively contest progressed.
Bolton goalie Remi Matthews saved from Ben Woodburn and Rob Dickie in the opening period and then denied Cameron Brannagan early in the second half.
Bottom side Wanderers, who began the season with a -12-point deficit, almost snatched a late winner only for Eastwood to tip over Jason Lowe's 20-yard drive.
Line-ups
Bolton
- 20Matthews
- 2Emmanuel
- 5HobbsBooked at 55mins
- 6Wright
- 12Chicksen
- 28Bridcutt
- 22PoliticBooked at 64mins
- 4Lowe
- 11Crawford
- 17VerlindenSubstituted forWeirat 82'minutes
- 7Buckley
Substitutes
- 1Alnwick
- 8Murphy
- 14Weir
- 27Darcy
- 30Zouma
- 33Brown
- 34Senior
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 2Cadden
- 4Dickie
- 15Mousinho
- 3Ruffels
- 6Gorrin
- 8Brannagan
- 17Henry
- 10WoodburnSubstituted forFordeat 67'minutes
- 11Fosu-HenrySubstituted forHallat 89'minutes
- 9TaylorSubstituted forAgyeiat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hall
- 12Long
- 13Stevens
- 14Forde
- 18Sykes
- 22Thorne
- 23Agyei
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
- Attendance:
- 6,786
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Oxford United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Robert Hall replaces Tariqe Fosu-Henry.
Foul by John Mousinho (Oxford United).
William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. John Mousinho (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Alister Crawford.
Attempt blocked. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan.
Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Weir (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by John Mousinho.
Attempt blocked. James Weir (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alister Crawford.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. James Weir replaces Thibaud Verlinden.
Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Oxford United).
Joshua Emmanuel (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by John Mousinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Daniel Agyei replaces Matty Taylor.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Simon Eastwood.
Attempt saved. Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alister Crawford.
Offside, Oxford United. Josh Ruffels tries a through ball, but Anthony Forde is caught offside.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jack Hobbs.
Attempt blocked. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Ruffels.
Attempt missed. Robert Dickie (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony Forde with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Robert Dickie (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Forde (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Cadden.
Attempt saved. Thibaud Verlinden (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Buckley with a headed pass.
Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United).
Alister Crawford (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Liam Bridcutt tries a through ball, but Thibaud Verlinden is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Anthony Forde replaces Ben Woodburn.
Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Henry with a cross.
Booking
Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
James Henry (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Chicksen (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Chris Cadden.
Attempt blocked. Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Emmanuel.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Jason Lowe tries a through ball, but William Buckley is caught offside.