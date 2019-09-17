Shrewsbury Town 4-3 Southend United

Shrewsbury edged a seven-goal League One thriller as they beat Southend 4-3.

Goals from Omar Beckles, Jason Cummings, Ollie Norburn and Callum Lang saw the home side to victory, as Stephen McLaughlin, Stephen Humphrys and Simon Cox replied.

Shrewsbury started brightly with Ryan Giles forcing a save from goalkeeper Mark Oxley in the opening minute.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute as Ethan Ebanks-Landell delivered an inviting low cross from the right which was turned home from close range by fellow defender Beckles.

Giles was then denied by a post before Shrewsbury doubled their advantage in the 27th minute as Cummings curled a low shot from the edge of the area to the bottom corner of the net.

Southend quickly cut the arrears within two minutes as Elvis Bwomono's cross from the right was headed in by McLaughlin.

Shrewsbury restored their two-goal advantage just past the hour, skipper Norburn drilling home a low shot from the edge of the area, but back came Southend with Humphrys on target from 20 yards after a quick counter attack.

Shrewsbury moved 4-2 in front in the 83rd minute as Lang, set up by Josh Laurent, kept his cool to beat Oxley.

Cox arrowed a shot to the top corner of the net from the edge of the box as the game moved into stoppage time, but Shrewsbury claimed three points to inflict a seventh defeat in eight games on Southend.

Match report supplied by PA Media.