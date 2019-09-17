Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Southend United 3.
Shrewsbury Town 4-3 Southend United
Shrewsbury edged a seven-goal League One thriller as they beat Southend 4-3.
Goals from Omar Beckles, Jason Cummings, Ollie Norburn and Callum Lang saw the home side to victory, as Stephen McLaughlin, Stephen Humphrys and Simon Cox replied.
Shrewsbury started brightly with Ryan Giles forcing a save from goalkeeper Mark Oxley in the opening minute.
The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute as Ethan Ebanks-Landell delivered an inviting low cross from the right which was turned home from close range by fellow defender Beckles.
Giles was then denied by a post before Shrewsbury doubled their advantage in the 27th minute as Cummings curled a low shot from the edge of the area to the bottom corner of the net.
Southend quickly cut the arrears within two minutes as Elvis Bwomono's cross from the right was headed in by McLaughlin.
Shrewsbury restored their two-goal advantage just past the hour, skipper Norburn drilling home a low shot from the edge of the area, but back came Southend with Humphrys on target from 20 yards after a quick counter attack.
Shrewsbury moved 4-2 in front in the 83rd minute as Lang, set up by Josh Laurent, kept his cool to beat Oxley.
Cox arrowed a shot to the top corner of the net from the edge of the box as the game moved into stoppage time, but Shrewsbury claimed three points to inflict a seventh defeat in eight games on Southend.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 25O'Leary
- 5Williams
- 24Ebanks-Landell
- 6Beckles
- 17Love
- 28Laurent
- 22GossBooked at 40mins
- 8NorburnSubstituted forEdwardsat 70'minutes
- 11Giles
- 35CummingsSubstituted forWhalleyat 57'minutes
- 9LangSubstituted forUdohat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Murphy
- 2Pierre
- 4Edwards
- 7Whalley
- 15Walker
- 20Morison
- 23Udoh
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 2Bwomono
- 15Kiernan
- 26Lennon
- 3RalphBooked at 67minsSubstituted forDemetriouat 71'minutes
- 18Mantom
- 16HamiltonSubstituted forHyamat 63'minutes
- 11McLaughlin
- 7Humphrys
- 14Goodship
- 10Cox
Substitutes
- 4Hyam
- 13Bishop
- 17Ndukwu
- 19Shaughnessy
- 24Demetriou
- 36Hutchinson
- 39Blackman
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 4,909
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Southend United 3.
Foul by Rob Kiernan (Southend United).
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 4, Southend United 3. Simon Cox (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Mantom.
Attempt missed. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen McLaughlin with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jason Demetriou (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Max O'Leary.
Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Luke Hyam (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Humphrys.
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harry Lennon (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Daniel Udoh replaces Callum Lang.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 4, Southend United 2. Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Laurent.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 3, Southend United 2. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brandon Goodship following a fast break.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Harry Lennon.
Foul by David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town).
Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Shaun Whalley tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jason Demetriou replaces Nathan Ralph.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. David Edwards replaces Oliver Norburn.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Harry Lennon.
Attempt blocked. Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norburn.
Attempt missed. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Goss following a set piece situation.
Booking
Nathan Ralph (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Ralph (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Brandon Goodship (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nathan Ralph.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Luke Hyam replaces Ethan Hamilton.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 3, Southend United 1. Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Oliver Norburn tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Mark Oxley.
Attempt saved. Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Goss.
Attempt saved. Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Ethan Hamilton (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Shaun Whalley replaces Jason Cummings.
Attempt missed. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Elvis Bwomono.
Attempt saved. Sean Goss (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ro-Shaun Williams.