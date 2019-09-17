Rochdale 1-1 Lincoln City

Harry Toffolo's late goal secured Lincoln City a share of the spoils in a draw at Rochdale.

The home side had Lincoln on the back foot from the off, Callum Camps seeing a decent shout for a penalty turned away, Stephen Dooley's shot blocked and a fine run from Ollie Rathbone ending with a rising drive which flew narrowly wide.

Dale took the lead after 13 minutes, Camps' effort beaten away by Josh Vickers but the Lincoln goalkeeper's attempted clearance falling invitingly for Dooley to sweep home.

Rekeil Pyke went close to a second, firing into the side netting after Camps' initial shot was blocked.

Lincoln grew into the game after the interval and went desperately close when Tyler Walker almost touched home Joe Morrell's delivery from the left.

Jack Payne forced a terrific save out of Robert Sanchez and both Walker and Payne saw efforts cleared off the line as the pressure grew on Dale's goal.

The deserved leveller came in the 86th minute when Toffolo's fierce cross from the left took a slight deflection on its way past Sanchez.

Match report supplied by PA Media.