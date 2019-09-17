Rochdale 1-1 Lincoln City

League One
Harry Toffolo's late goal secured Lincoln City a share of the spoils in a draw at Rochdale.

The home side had Lincoln on the back foot from the off, Callum Camps seeing a decent shout for a penalty turned away, Stephen Dooley's shot blocked and a fine run from Ollie Rathbone ending with a rising drive which flew narrowly wide.

Dale took the lead after 13 minutes, Camps' effort beaten away by Josh Vickers but the Lincoln goalkeeper's attempted clearance falling invitingly for Dooley to sweep home.

Rekeil Pyke went close to a second, firing into the side netting after Camps' initial shot was blocked.

Lincoln grew into the game after the interval and went desperately close when Tyler Walker almost touched home Joe Morrell's delivery from the left.

Jack Payne forced a terrific save out of Robert Sanchez and both Walker and Payne saw efforts cleared off the line as the pressure grew on Dale's goal.

The deserved leveller came in the 86th minute when Toffolo's fierce cross from the left took a slight deflection on its way past Sanchez.

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 25Sánchez
  • 13Keohane
  • 6O'Connell
  • 4McNulty
  • 3Norrington-Davies
  • 14Rathbone
  • 8Williams
  • 7Dooley
  • 10CampsBooked at 50mins
  • 11PykeSubstituted forRyanat 65'minutes
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 9Andrew
  • 12Lynch
  • 16Done
  • 20Ryan
  • 28Morley
  • 37Tavares
  • 41Matheson

Lincoln City

  • 1Vickers
  • 23Eardley
  • 6Bolger
  • 5ShackellBooked at 49mins
  • 3Toffolo
  • 20ConnollyBooked at 55mins
  • 19Morrell
  • 26AndersonSubstituted forAkindeat 80'minutes
  • 10Payne
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 17Walker

Substitutes

  • 4O'Connor
  • 12Chapman
  • 21Smith
  • 22Lewis
  • 24Melbourne
  • 29Akinde
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
2,659

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Rochdale 1, Lincoln City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Lincoln City 1.

Attempt saved. Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Akinde.

Attempt blocked. M.J. Williams (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone with a cross.

Attempt saved. Callum Connolly (Lincoln City) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Neal Eardley.

Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Akinde (Lincoln City).

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 1, Lincoln City 1. Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Toffolo with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Connolly.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. John Akinde replaces Harry Anderson.

Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).

Jack Payne (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stephen Dooley.

Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale).

Jack Payne (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyler Walker.

Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Andrade.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Jimmy Ryan replaces Rekeil Pyke.

Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale).

Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Payne (Lincoln City).

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Rekeil Pyke.

Attempt blocked. Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Anderson.

Foul by Stephen Dooley (Rochdale).

Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Jack Payne (Lincoln City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Walker.

Foul by Stephen Dooley (Rochdale).

Callum Connolly (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Callum Connolly (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Connolly (Lincoln City).

Attempt missed. Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Payne with a cross.

Booking

Callum Camps (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Callum Connolly (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jason Shackell (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Oliver Rathbone.

