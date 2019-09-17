League One
Portsmouth2Burton2

Portsmouth 2-2 Burton Albion

Brett Pitman scored a 95th-minute penalty as Portsmouth battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Burton.

Pitman picked out the roof of the net after substitute Ellis Harrison went down in the box.

Pompey were left shell-shocked as Burton struck twice inside the first six minutes.

Joe Sbarra put the visitors in front with only three minutes played, sweeping in Joe Wallace's low cross before Kieran Wallace's deflected 25-yard strike doubled the Brewers' lead three minutes later.

Burton had John-Joe O'Toole sent off in the 25th minute after being shown a second yellow card for rugby-tackling John Marquis.

Pitman rattled the crossbar before Ronan Curtis halved the deficit six minutes before half-time.

Burton goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara made a smart save to keep out Marquis' header only for Curtis to lash in the rebound from six yards.

O'Hara produced a hat-trick of superb saves to deny Curtis as Pompey laid siege to the Burton goal in the second half before Pitman had the final say.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 6Burgess
  • 4Naylor
  • 5DowningBooked at 90mins
  • 38HaunstrupSubstituted forHarrisonat 78'minutes
  • 15McCrorieSubstituted forCannonat 71'minutes
  • 33Close
  • 7WilliamsSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
  • 8Pitman
  • 11Curtis
  • 10Marquis

Substitutes

  • 2Walkes
  • 9Hawkins
  • 13Bolton
  • 14Cannon
  • 22Harrison
  • 26Evans
  • 35Bass

Burton

  • 1O'Hara
  • 2Brayford
  • 21O'TooleBooked at 25mins
  • 18Nartey
  • 6Wallace
  • 4Edwards
  • 7QuinnBooked at 90mins
  • 14SbarraSubstituted forDanielat 27'minutes
  • 10Akins
  • 9BroadheadSubstituted forBuxtonat 83'minutes
  • 17SarkicSubstituted forBoyceat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Daniel
  • 5Buxton
  • 8Fraser
  • 13Bywater
  • 15Hutchinson
  • 19Anderson
  • 27Boyce
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
16,610

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home28
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty Portsmouth. Ellis Harrison draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Jake Buxton (Burton Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gareth Evans with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Colin Daniel.

Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gareth Evans with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Colin Daniel.

Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Close.

Booking

Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).

Booking

Paul Downing (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Downing (Portsmouth).

Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).

Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. John Marquis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Close.

Attempt blocked. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Liam Boyce.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Jake Buxton replaces Nathan Broadhead.

Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gareth Evans with a cross.

Foul by Paul Downing (Portsmouth).

Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Liam Boyce replaces Oliver Sarkic.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Ellis Harrison replaces Brandon Haunstrup.

Attempt saved. Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Evans with a cross.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.

Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Haunstrup with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Burgess.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Craig MacGillivray.

Attempt missed. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ronan Curtis with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Andrew Cannon replaces Ross McCrorie.

Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth).

Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry9540159619
2Ipswich85301541118
3Wycombe94411410416
4Sunderland84311310315
5Blackpool94321311215
6Peterborough84222081214
7Fleetwood84221512314
8Lincoln City9414149513
9Burton8332107312
10Doncaster733197212
11MK Dons84041112-112
12Bristol Rovers93331011-112
13Shrewsbury8332910-112
14Rotherham7322128411
15Gillingham8242149510
16Rochdale8242912-310
17Oxford Utd92341315-29
18Portsmouth61329906
19Tranmere81341215-36
20Accrington81341016-66
21Wimbledon9036815-73
22Southend80171024-141
23Bolton7025123-22-10
View full League One table

