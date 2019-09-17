Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2.
Portsmouth 2-2 Burton Albion
-
- From the section League One
Brett Pitman scored a 95th-minute penalty as Portsmouth battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Burton.
Pitman picked out the roof of the net after substitute Ellis Harrison went down in the box.
Pompey were left shell-shocked as Burton struck twice inside the first six minutes.
Joe Sbarra put the visitors in front with only three minutes played, sweeping in Joe Wallace's low cross before Kieran Wallace's deflected 25-yard strike doubled the Brewers' lead three minutes later.
Burton had John-Joe O'Toole sent off in the 25th minute after being shown a second yellow card for rugby-tackling John Marquis.
Pitman rattled the crossbar before Ronan Curtis halved the deficit six minutes before half-time.
Burton goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara made a smart save to keep out Marquis' header only for Curtis to lash in the rebound from six yards.
O'Hara produced a hat-trick of superb saves to deny Curtis as Pompey laid siege to the Burton goal in the second half before Pitman had the final say.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1MacGillivray
- 6Burgess
- 4Naylor
- 5DowningBooked at 90mins
- 38HaunstrupSubstituted forHarrisonat 78'minutes
- 15McCrorieSubstituted forCannonat 71'minutes
- 33Close
- 7WilliamsSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
- 8Pitman
- 11Curtis
- 10Marquis
Substitutes
- 2Walkes
- 9Hawkins
- 13Bolton
- 14Cannon
- 22Harrison
- 26Evans
- 35Bass
Burton
- 1O'Hara
- 2Brayford
- 21O'TooleBooked at 25mins
- 18Nartey
- 6Wallace
- 4Edwards
- 7QuinnBooked at 90mins
- 14SbarraSubstituted forDanielat 27'minutes
- 10Akins
- 9BroadheadSubstituted forBuxtonat 83'minutes
- 17SarkicSubstituted forBoyceat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Daniel
- 5Buxton
- 8Fraser
- 13Bywater
- 15Hutchinson
- 19Anderson
- 27Boyce
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 16,610
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty Portsmouth. Ellis Harrison draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jake Buxton (Burton Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gareth Evans with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Colin Daniel.
Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gareth Evans with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Colin Daniel.
Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Close.
Booking
Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).
Booking
Paul Downing (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Downing (Portsmouth).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).
Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. John Marquis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Close.
Attempt blocked. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Liam Boyce.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Jake Buxton replaces Nathan Broadhead.
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gareth Evans with a cross.
Foul by Paul Downing (Portsmouth).
Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Liam Boyce replaces Oliver Sarkic.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Ellis Harrison replaces Brandon Haunstrup.
Attempt saved. Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Evans with a cross.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.
Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Haunstrup with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Burgess.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Craig MacGillivray.
Attempt missed. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ronan Curtis with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Andrew Cannon replaces Ross McCrorie.
Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.