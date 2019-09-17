Portsmouth 2-2 Burton Albion

Brett Pitman scored a 95th-minute penalty as Portsmouth battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Burton.

Pitman picked out the roof of the net after substitute Ellis Harrison went down in the box.

Pompey were left shell-shocked as Burton struck twice inside the first six minutes.

Joe Sbarra put the visitors in front with only three minutes played, sweeping in Joe Wallace's low cross before Kieran Wallace's deflected 25-yard strike doubled the Brewers' lead three minutes later.

Burton had John-Joe O'Toole sent off in the 25th minute after being shown a second yellow card for rugby-tackling John Marquis.

Pitman rattled the crossbar before Ronan Curtis halved the deficit six minutes before half-time.

Burton goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara made a smart save to keep out Marquis' header only for Curtis to lash in the rebound from six yards.

O'Hara produced a hat-trick of superb saves to deny Curtis as Pompey laid siege to the Burton goal in the second half before Pitman had the final say.

