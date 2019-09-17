Match ends, Coventry City 2, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Coventry City 2-1 AFC Wimbledon
Coventry City's perfect home start to the season continued as they scored in second-half injury time to beat AFC Wimbledon.
Wimbledon started brightly and were rewarded when Liam Walsh fouled Michael Folivi in the box after Coventry were caught playing out from the back.
Marcus Forss stepped up to cooly put the Dons ahead after eight minutes from the resulting penalty.
Coventry equalised after 28 minutes through Jordy Hiwula. A superb defence-splitting pass from Jordan Shipley put Hiwula one-on-one with Nathan Trott and he rounded the keeper and finished for his fourth goal of the season.
The Sky Blues had the majority of the ball in the second half but they failed to make it count until late on when Bristol City loanee Liam Walsh finally put the home side ahead deep into injury time.
The midfielder drilled a shot past Trott in the 93rd minute after a smart one-two, with Shipley again the provider.
The win means Coventry remain top of League One, one point ahead of Ipswich Town.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Marosi
- 23DaboBooked at 82mins
- 5McFadzean
- 15Hyam
- 3Mason
- 17O'Hare
- 20Walsh
- 26Shipley
- 10JobelloSubstituted forKastaneerat 69'minutes
- 24Godden
- 11Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forBiamouat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Watson
- 4Rose
- 9Biamou
- 13Wilson
- 25Westbrooke
- 33Kastaneer
- 38Eccles
Wimbledon
- 1Trott
- 30KalambayiSubstituted forAppiahat 76'minutes
- 5Nightingale
- 21Delaney
- 2O'Neill
- 7Wagstaff
- 8Hartigan
- 33Reilly
- 18Guinness-WalkerBooked at 51mins
- 17FoliviSubstituted forPigottat 76'minutes
- 15ForssBooked at 31minsSubstituted forRoscrowat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Thomas
- 9Appiah
- 10Roscrow
- 13Tzanev
- 23Sanders
- 37Osew
- 39Pigott
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 5,239
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 2, AFC Wimbledon 1. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Shipley.
Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Hartigan tries a through ball, but Joe Pigott is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kwesi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon).
Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Hartigan tries a through ball, but Kwesi Appiah is caught offside.
Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Gervane Kastaneer (Coventry City).
Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Ryan Delaney tries a through ball, but Kwesi Appiah is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Booking
Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).
Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gervane Kastaneer (Coventry City).
Nesta Guinness-Walker (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Kwesi Appiah replaces Paul Kalambayi.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Joe Pigott replaces Michael Folivi.
Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Roscrow (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Gervane Kastaneer (Coventry City).
Nathan Trott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Callum Reilly.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Will Nightingale.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Gervane Kastaneer replaces Wesley Jobello.
Attempt missed. Paul Kalambayi (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Hartigan tries a through ball, but Michael Folivi is caught offside.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Luke O'Neill.
Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Roscrow (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Walsh with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adam Roscrow replaces Marcus Forss.