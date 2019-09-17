Coventry City 2-1 AFC Wimbledon

Coventry City's perfect home start to the season continued as they scored in second-half injury time to beat AFC Wimbledon.

Wimbledon started brightly and were rewarded when Liam Walsh fouled Michael Folivi in the box after Coventry were caught playing out from the back.

Marcus Forss stepped up to cooly put the Dons ahead after eight minutes from the resulting penalty.

Coventry equalised after 28 minutes through Jordy Hiwula. A superb defence-splitting pass from Jordan Shipley put Hiwula one-on-one with Nathan Trott and he rounded the keeper and finished for his fourth goal of the season.

The Sky Blues had the majority of the ball in the second half but they failed to make it count until late on when Bristol City loanee Liam Walsh finally put the home side ahead deep into injury time.

The midfielder drilled a shot past Trott in the 93rd minute after a smart one-two, with Shipley again the provider.

The win means Coventry remain top of League One, one point ahead of Ipswich Town.

