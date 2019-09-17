Bristol Rovers 1-1 Gillingham

Thomas O'Connor fired an 83rd-minute equaliser to earn Gillingham a point from a 1-1 League One draw at Bristol Rovers.

The home side took a 38th-minute lead when striker Tyler Smith was allowed to run unchallenged into the Gills' box and sidestepped Connor Ogilvie before lashing a low drive past Jack Bonham from 15 yards.

But Gillingham were rewarded for late pressure when impressive substitute Mark Marshall crossed deep from the right and, although Anssi Jaakola parried Ogilvie's volley, O'Connor was on hand to net the rebound from six yards.

A first half of few chances saw Jonson Clarke-Harris nod the ball over Bonham after 32 minutes only for O'Connor to get back and clear.

Jaakkola did not have a save to make until the 63rd minute when an Olly Lee free-kick was held above his head. But the visitors looked the more likely winners after equalising.

Gillingham had to replace Barry Fuller after only 13 minutes, while Rovers lost skipper Ollie Clarke, who limped off after 54, and right wing-back Josh Hare who was carried off with 73 gone.

Match report supplied by PA Media.