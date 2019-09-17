Match ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Gillingham 1.
Bristol Rovers 1-1 Gillingham
Thomas O'Connor fired an 83rd-minute equaliser to earn Gillingham a point from a 1-1 League One draw at Bristol Rovers.
The home side took a 38th-minute lead when striker Tyler Smith was allowed to run unchallenged into the Gills' box and sidestepped Connor Ogilvie before lashing a low drive past Jack Bonham from 15 yards.
But Gillingham were rewarded for late pressure when impressive substitute Mark Marshall crossed deep from the right and, although Anssi Jaakola parried Ogilvie's volley, O'Connor was on hand to net the rebound from six yards.
A first half of few chances saw Jonson Clarke-Harris nod the ball over Bonham after 32 minutes only for O'Connor to get back and clear.
Jaakkola did not have a save to make until the 63rd minute when an Olly Lee free-kick was held above his head. But the visitors looked the more likely winners after equalising.
Gillingham had to replace Barry Fuller after only 13 minutes, while Rovers lost skipper Ollie Clarke, who limped off after 54, and right wing-back Josh Hare who was carried off with 73 gone.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 32Jaakkola
- 16Davies
- 5Craig
- 15Kilgour
- 22HareSubstituted forLittleat 74'minutes
- 8O ClarkeSubstituted forSercombeat 54'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Upson
- 4Ogogo
- 11Leahy
- 17SmithSubstituted forAdeboyejoat 80'minutes
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 2Little
- 7Sercombe
- 10Nichols
- 23Bennett
- 29Adeboyejo
- 33Rodman
Gillingham
- 1Bonham
- 12FullerSubstituted forTuckerat 13'minutes
- 5Ehmer
- 6Ogilvie
- 24O'Connor
- 18Byrne
- 14Jones
- 22Lee
- 10NdjoliSubstituted forMarshallat 45'minutes
- 7HanlanSubstituted forMandronat 62'minutes
- 23Jakubiak
Substitutes
- 4O'Keefe
- 9Mandron
- 11Charles-Cook
- 17Pringle
- 19Marshall
- 21Walsh
- 27Tucker
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 6,370
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Gillingham 1.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Tom Davies.
Attempt blocked. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas O'Connor.
Booking
Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers).
Mikael Mandron (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Sercombe with a cross.
Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Mark Little.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Gillingham 1. Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Leahy.
Attempt missed. Alfie Jones (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Mikael Mandron (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Byrne.
Offside, Bristol Rovers. Victor Adeboyejo tries a through ball, but Jonson Clarke-Harris is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Victor Adeboyejo replaces Tyler Smith.
Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Mark Little replaces Josh Hare because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Leahy with a cross.
Offside, Bristol Rovers. Josh Hare tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Josh Hare (Bristol Rovers).
Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Mikael Mandron replaces Brandon Hanlan.
Attempt missed. Jack Tucker (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alfie Jones.
Attempt missed. Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Alfie Jones.
Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonson Clarke-Harris with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Leahy.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Bristol Rovers).
Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.