Milton Keynes Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town

Ipswich maintained their unbeaten start to the season at Stadium MK as a 1-0 win kept them in second place in League One.

The visitors were on the front foot from the get-go, and moments after the tireless James Norwood had been presented with the first opportunity of the game - which saw him denied by Russell Martin's block - the visitors duly broke the deadlock.

Emyr Huws' teasing delivery was met on the move by Jon Nolan, who applied a cute finish with the inside of his boot to leave Lee Nicholls with no chance.

Paul Lambert's men should have had a second minutes later, when Norwood unselfishly opted to play in his striker partner Kayden Jackson instead of shooting, only for Nicholls to save bravely at his feet.

Following an insipid opening 45 minutes, the Dons came to life after the break, throwing themselves forward to challenge the resolve of the league's meanest defence.

Substitute Jordan Bowery forced Tomas Holy into a couple of point-blank saves, and fellow replacement Brennan Dickenson added much needed attacking desire, but neither could help fashion an equaliser.

Holy then made the save of the night to deny Jordan Houghton's goal-bound prod late on.

But Ipswich overcame the storm to curtail the Dons' own productive run of results, which had seen them win their last three games in all competitions.

Match report supplied by PA Media.