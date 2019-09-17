Match ends, MK Dons 0, Ipswich Town 1.
Milton Keynes Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town
Ipswich maintained their unbeaten start to the season at Stadium MK as a 1-0 win kept them in second place in League One.
The visitors were on the front foot from the get-go, and moments after the tireless James Norwood had been presented with the first opportunity of the game - which saw him denied by Russell Martin's block - the visitors duly broke the deadlock.
Emyr Huws' teasing delivery was met on the move by Jon Nolan, who applied a cute finish with the inside of his boot to leave Lee Nicholls with no chance.
Paul Lambert's men should have had a second minutes later, when Norwood unselfishly opted to play in his striker partner Kayden Jackson instead of shooting, only for Nicholls to save bravely at his feet.
Following an insipid opening 45 minutes, the Dons came to life after the break, throwing themselves forward to challenge the resolve of the league's meanest defence.
Substitute Jordan Bowery forced Tomas Holy into a couple of point-blank saves, and fellow replacement Brennan Dickenson added much needed attacking desire, but neither could help fashion an equaliser.
Holy then made the save of the night to deny Jordan Houghton's goal-bound prod late on.
But Ipswich overcame the storm to curtail the Dons' own productive run of results, which had seen them win their last three games in all competitions.
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 5PooleBooked at 82mins
- 16Martin
- 4WalshSubstituted forBrittainat 45'minutes
- 2Williams
- 24Houghton
- 26BoatengSubstituted forAgardat 85'minutes
- 18McGrandles
- 11DickensonSubstituted forBoweryat 45'minutes
- 29Kasumu
- 27Nombe
Substitutes
- 3Lewington
- 8Gilbey
- 9Bowery
- 14Agard
- 22Moore
- 25Brittain
- 33Harley
Ipswich
- 1Holy
- 4Chambers
- 8Skuse
- 5Wilson
- 24Vincent-Young
- 21DownesBooked at 90mins
- 44HuwsBooked at 58minsSubstituted forGeorgiouat 67'minutes
- 29Garbutt
- 11Nolan
- 9JacksonSubstituted forEdwardsat 75'minutes
- 10NorwoodSubstituted forKeaneat 35'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Edwards
- 12Norris
- 18Judge
- 23Dozzell
- 28Woolfenden
- 38Georgiou
- 48Keane
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 10,167
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Ipswich Town 1.
Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).
Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
George Williams (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Conor McGrandles (MK Dons).
Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Regan Poole (MK Dons) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross following a corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Cole Skuse.
David Kasumu (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).
Booking
Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Flynn Downes.
Attempt missed. Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Anthony Georgiou (Ipswich Town).
Regan Poole (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. Sam Nombe (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kieran Agard.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Kieran Agard replaces Hiram Boateng.
Attempt missed. Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anthony Georgiou with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Callum Brittain.
Booking
Regan Poole (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Regan Poole (MK Dons).
Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Tomas Holy.
Attempt saved. Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor McGrandles.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by George Williams.
Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Nolan.
Foul by Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town).
David Kasumu (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Gwion Edwards replaces Kayden Jackson.
Attempt missed. David Kasumu (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by George Williams.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jon Nolan.
Attempt blocked. George Williams (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by James Wilson.
Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
Regan Poole (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Anthony Georgiou replaces Emyr Huws.