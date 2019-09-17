League One
MK Dons0Ipswich1

Milton Keynes Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town

Ipswich maintained their unbeaten start to the season at Stadium MK as a 1-0 win kept them in second place in League One.

The visitors were on the front foot from the get-go, and moments after the tireless James Norwood had been presented with the first opportunity of the game - which saw him denied by Russell Martin's block - the visitors duly broke the deadlock.

Emyr Huws' teasing delivery was met on the move by Jon Nolan, who applied a cute finish with the inside of his boot to leave Lee Nicholls with no chance.

Paul Lambert's men should have had a second minutes later, when Norwood unselfishly opted to play in his striker partner Kayden Jackson instead of shooting, only for Nicholls to save bravely at his feet.

Following an insipid opening 45 minutes, the Dons came to life after the break, throwing themselves forward to challenge the resolve of the league's meanest defence.

Substitute Jordan Bowery forced Tomas Holy into a couple of point-blank saves, and fellow replacement Brennan Dickenson added much needed attacking desire, but neither could help fashion an equaliser.

Holy then made the save of the night to deny Jordan Houghton's goal-bound prod late on.

But Ipswich overcame the storm to curtail the Dons' own productive run of results, which had seen them win their last three games in all competitions.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 5PooleBooked at 82mins
  • 16Martin
  • 4WalshSubstituted forBrittainat 45'minutes
  • 2Williams
  • 24Houghton
  • 26BoatengSubstituted forAgardat 85'minutes
  • 18McGrandles
  • 11DickensonSubstituted forBoweryat 45'minutes
  • 29Kasumu
  • 27Nombe

Substitutes

  • 3Lewington
  • 8Gilbey
  • 9Bowery
  • 14Agard
  • 22Moore
  • 25Brittain
  • 33Harley

Ipswich

  • 1Holy
  • 4Chambers
  • 8Skuse
  • 5Wilson
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 21DownesBooked at 90mins
  • 44HuwsBooked at 58minsSubstituted forGeorgiouat 67'minutes
  • 29Garbutt
  • 11Nolan
  • 9JacksonSubstituted forEdwardsat 75'minutes
  • 10NorwoodSubstituted forKeaneat 35'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Edwards
  • 12Norris
  • 18Judge
  • 23Dozzell
  • 28Woolfenden
  • 38Georgiou
  • 48Keane
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
10,167

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 0, Ipswich Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Ipswich Town 1.

Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).

Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

George Williams (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).

Foul by Conor McGrandles (MK Dons).

Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Regan Poole (MK Dons) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross following a corner.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Cole Skuse.

David Kasumu (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).

Booking

Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Flynn Downes.

Attempt missed. Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Anthony Georgiou (Ipswich Town).

Regan Poole (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).

Attempt missed. Sam Nombe (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kieran Agard.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Kieran Agard replaces Hiram Boateng.

Attempt missed. Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anthony Georgiou with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

Booking

Regan Poole (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Regan Poole (MK Dons).

Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Tomas Holy.

Attempt saved. Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor McGrandles.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by George Williams.

Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Nolan.

Foul by Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town).

David Kasumu (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Gwion Edwards replaces Kayden Jackson.

Attempt missed. David Kasumu (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by George Williams.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jon Nolan.

Attempt blocked. George Williams (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by James Wilson.

Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).

Regan Poole (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Anthony Georgiou replaces Emyr Huws.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry9540159619
2Ipswich85301541118
3Wycombe94411410416
4Sunderland84311310315
5Blackpool94321311215
6Peterborough84222081214
7Fleetwood84221512314
8Lincoln City9414149513
9Burton8332107312
10Doncaster733197212
11MK Dons84041112-112
12Bristol Rovers93331011-112
13Shrewsbury8332910-112
14Rotherham7322128411
15Gillingham8242149510
16Rochdale8242912-310
17Oxford Utd92341315-29
18Portsmouth61329906
19Tranmere81341215-36
20Accrington81341016-66
21Wimbledon9036815-73
22Southend80171024-141
23Bolton7025123-22-10
View full League One table

