Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Peterborough United

Tranmere came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Peterborough in a League One match that exploded into life in the second half and saw Micky Mellon sent to the stands.

Mo Eisa gave Posh the lead in the 54th minute before Ivan Toney doubled their advantage two minutes later.

But Liam Ridehalgh pulled one back for Rovers with a diving header after 65 minutes before Ollie Banks restored parity with a superb 30-yard strike.

In between Rovers' goals Tranmere boss Mellon was sent from the technical area by referee Tom Nield, but in doing so afforded himself the best seat in the house to witness the equaliser.

The hosts had performed impressively before committing too many players forward, allowing Eisa to sting them on the counter-attack.

Tranmere were still reeling when a cross from Joseph Ward was side-footed home by Toney to seemingly secure all three points for Posh.

But Rovers responded with gusto and when Ridehalgh found the net from Darren Potter's cross, the stage was set for Banks to equalise with a sensational half-volley that flew into the top corner.

Tranmere nearly snatched a winner in stoppage time, with George Ray's header pushed around the post by the fingers of Christy Pym.

