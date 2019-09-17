Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Peterborough United 2.
Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Peterborough United
Tranmere came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Peterborough in a League One match that exploded into life in the second half and saw Micky Mellon sent to the stands.
Mo Eisa gave Posh the lead in the 54th minute before Ivan Toney doubled their advantage two minutes later.
But Liam Ridehalgh pulled one back for Rovers with a diving header after 65 minutes before Ollie Banks restored parity with a superb 30-yard strike.
In between Rovers' goals Tranmere boss Mellon was sent from the technical area by referee Tom Nield, but in doing so afforded himself the best seat in the house to witness the equaliser.
The hosts had performed impressively before committing too many players forward, allowing Eisa to sting them on the counter-attack.
Tranmere were still reeling when a cross from Joseph Ward was side-footed home by Toney to seemingly secure all three points for Posh.
But Rovers responded with gusto and when Ridehalgh found the net from Darren Potter's cross, the stage was set for Banks to equalise with a sensational half-volley that flew into the top corner.
Tranmere nearly snatched a winner in stoppage time, with George Ray's header pushed around the post by the fingers of Christy Pym.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 4Nelson
- 5Ray
- 6Monthe
- 7Morris
- 28Banks
- 8PotterBooked at 82minsSubstituted forJenningsat 90+3'minutes
- 17Perkins
- 3Ridehalgh
- 9Mullin
- 45PayneSubstituted forBlackett-Taylorat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Jennings
- 18Hepburn-Murphy
- 19Ponticelli
- 20Gilmour
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 25Pilling
- 33Borthwick-Jackson
Peterborough
- 1Pym
- 24MasonBooked at 85mins
- 6Kent
- 5Beevers
- 3Butler
- 14ReedBooked at 90mins
- 8Knight
- 23Ward
- 11MaddisonSubstituted forTasdemirat 76'minutes
- 17Toney
- 7EisaSubstituted forDembéléat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Dembélé
- 15Thompson
- 16Bennett
- 20Tasdemir
- 25O'Malley
- 27Kanu
- 32Burrows
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 5,243
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Peterborough United 2.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Christy Pym.
Attempt saved. George Ray (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieron Morris with a cross.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Louis Reed.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Louis Reed (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niall Mason (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Connor Jennings replaces Darren Potter.
Attempt missed. Louis Reed (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Oliver Banks tries a through ball, but Paul Mullin is caught offside.
Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Frankie Kent (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Siriki Dembélé replaces Mohamed Eisa.
Booking
Niall Mason (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Niall Mason (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Darren Potter (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Butler (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Corey Taylor replaces Stefan Payne.
Attempt missed. Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Louis Reed.
Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Serhat Tasdemir (Peterborough United).
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Marcus Maddison.
Offside, Peterborough United. Dan Butler tries a through ball, but Mohamed Eisa is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
Mark Beevers (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ivan Toney with a headed pass.
Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Butler (Peterborough United).
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Peterborough United 2. Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Peterborough United).
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Sid Nelson.