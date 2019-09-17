Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackpool 1.
Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Blackpool
Armand Gnanduillet's added-time header ended Blackpool's winless run and inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Doncaster Rovers.
The substitute bundled in Sullay Kaikai's cross from close range to snatch the three points on a slog of an evening at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Blackpool, who had gone five games without a victory prior to the game, were well organised, denying Doncaster the space they craved.
The ball was closed down quickly each time Rovers carried the ball into opposition territory and it made for a frustrating evening with few chances for either side.
Blackpool's Ryan Hardie drew a fine save from Ian Lawlor from the edge of the box while, at the other end, Niall Ennis saw a shot deflected narrowly wide.
After the break, Ben Whiteman was denied by Jak Alwick with a good reaction save and Blackpool's Ryan Hardie failed to take advantage after intercepting Lawlor's pass out from the back.
Curtis Tilt denied Ennis on the line, paving the way for Gnanduillet's late heroics.
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 2Halliday
- 4Anderson
- 32John
- 3James
- 8Whiteman
- 6Sheaf
- 10Taylor
- 7SadlierSubstituted forCoppingerat 70'minutes
- 17BlairSubstituted forMayat 18'minutes
- 31Ennis
Substitutes
- 12Gomes
- 19May
- 21Longbottom
- 23Kiwomya
- 24Dieng
- 26Coppinger
- 33Daniels
Blackpool
- 23Alnwick
- 5Edwards
- 6Heneghan
- 16Tilt
- 11Feeney
- 17Virtue-ThickSubstituted forGuyat 86'minutes
- 8Spearing
- 15ThompsonBooked at 75mins
- 26Husband
- 24NuttallSubstituted forKaikaiat 74'minutes
- 9HardieSubstituted forGnanduilletat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bushiri
- 10Kaikai
- 14Scannell
- 20Turton
- 21Gnanduillet
- 25Guy
- 28Sims
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 6,964
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackpool 1.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackpool 1. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Feeney with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Coppinger.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Callum Guy replaces Matthew Virtue-Thick.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.
Attempt saved. Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reece James.
Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).
Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sullay Kaikai with a cross.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Brad Halliday.
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jay Spearing.
Attempt blocked. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Sheaf.
Foul by Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers).
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Ryan Hardie.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Sullay Kaikai replaces Joe Nuttall.
Attempt saved. Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James Coppinger with a cross.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.
Attempt blocked. Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. James Coppinger replaces Kieran Sadlier.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).
Hand ball by Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.
Attempt missed. Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Thompson.
Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).
Foul by Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers).
Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Sheaf.
Offside, Blackpool. Ben Heneghan tries a through ball, but Liam Feeney is caught offside.