Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Blackpool

Armand Gnanduillet's added-time header ended Blackpool's winless run and inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Doncaster Rovers.

The substitute bundled in Sullay Kaikai's cross from close range to snatch the three points on a slog of an evening at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Blackpool, who had gone five games without a victory prior to the game, were well organised, denying Doncaster the space they craved.

The ball was closed down quickly each time Rovers carried the ball into opposition territory and it made for a frustrating evening with few chances for either side.

Blackpool's Ryan Hardie drew a fine save from Ian Lawlor from the edge of the box while, at the other end, Niall Ennis saw a shot deflected narrowly wide.

After the break, Ben Whiteman was denied by Jak Alwick with a good reaction save and Blackpool's Ryan Hardie failed to take advantage after intercepting Lawlor's pass out from the back.

Curtis Tilt denied Ennis on the line, paving the way for Gnanduillet's late heroics.

