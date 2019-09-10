Match ends, Luxembourg 1, Serbia 3.
Luxembourg v Serbia
Line-ups
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 7Gerson
- 13Carlson
- 10ThillSubstituted forJoachimat 86'minutes
- 14SinaniSubstituted forAlves Da Motaat 62'minutes
- 16Barreiro MartinsBooked at 36mins
- 15Thill
- 17Rodrigues
- 21DevilleBooked at 32minsSubstituted forTurpelat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hall
- 4Malget
- 5Selimovic
- 6Philipps
- 8Martins
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 11Bohnert
- 12Schon
- 19Skenderovic
- 20Turpel
- 22Joachim
- 23Kips
Serbia
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Rukavina
- 15SpajicBooked at 56mins
- 19Maksimovic
- 11KolarovBooked at 53mins
- 16LukicSubstituted forGacinovicat 61'minutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 22Ljajic
- 20Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forMaticat 79'minutes
- 6KataiSubstituted forRadonjicat 45'minutes
- 9MitrovicBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 3Mladenovic
- 5Nastasic
- 7Radonjic
- 8Lazovic
- 10Gacinovic
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Gobeljic
- 17Kostic
- 18Milenkovic
- 21Matic
- 23Radunovic
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luxembourg 1, Serbia 3.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turpel.
Attempt saved. Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Thill.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).
Attempt blocked. David Turpel (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Alves Da Mota.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Uros Spajic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg).
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Aurélien Joachim replaces Vincent Thill.
Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Serbia).
Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Turpel.
Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adem Ljajic.
Hand ball by Vincent Thill (Luxembourg).
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Matic replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Goal!
Goal! Luxembourg 1, Serbia 3. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Thill.
Attempt blocked. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Thill.
Offside, Serbia. Marko Dmitrovic tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.
Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).
Attempt saved. Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerson Rodrigues.
Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro.
Foul by Uros Spajic (Serbia).
Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Leandro Barreiro (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Thill.
Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia).
Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Luxembourg 1, Serbia 2. David Turpel (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Alves Da Mota.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Daniel Alves Da Mota replaces Danel Sinani.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. David Turpel replaces Maurice Deville.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Mijat Gacinovic replaces Sasa Lukic.
Luka Milivojevic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.