European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Luxembourg1Serbia3

Luxembourg v Serbia

Line-ups

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 7Gerson
  • 13Carlson
  • 10ThillSubstituted forJoachimat 86'minutes
  • 14SinaniSubstituted forAlves Da Motaat 62'minutes
  • 16Barreiro MartinsBooked at 36mins
  • 15Thill
  • 17Rodrigues
  • 21DevilleBooked at 32minsSubstituted forTurpelat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hall
  • 4Malget
  • 5Selimovic
  • 6Philipps
  • 8Martins
  • 9Alves Da Mota
  • 11Bohnert
  • 12Schon
  • 19Skenderovic
  • 20Turpel
  • 22Joachim
  • 23Kips

Serbia

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Rukavina
  • 15SpajicBooked at 56mins
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 11KolarovBooked at 53mins
  • 16LukicSubstituted forGacinovicat 61'minutes
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 22Ljajic
  • 20Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forMaticat 79'minutes
  • 6KataiSubstituted forRadonjicat 45'minutes
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 3Mladenovic
  • 5Nastasic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 8Lazovic
  • 10Gacinovic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Gobeljic
  • 17Kostic
  • 18Milenkovic
  • 21Matic
  • 23Radunovic
Referee:
Orel Grinfeld

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home23
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Luxembourg 1, Serbia 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luxembourg 1, Serbia 3.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turpel.

Attempt saved. Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Thill.

Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).

Attempt blocked. David Turpel (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Alves Da Mota.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Uros Spajic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg).

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Aurélien Joachim replaces Vincent Thill.

Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Serbia).

Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Turpel.

Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adem Ljajic.

Hand ball by Vincent Thill (Luxembourg).

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Matic replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Goal!

Goal! Luxembourg 1, Serbia 3. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Thill.

Attempt blocked. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Thill.

Offside, Serbia. Marko Dmitrovic tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.

Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).

Attempt saved. Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerson Rodrigues.

Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro.

Foul by Uros Spajic (Serbia).

Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Leandro Barreiro (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Thill.

Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia).

Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Luxembourg 1, Serbia 2. David Turpel (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Alves Da Mota.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Daniel Alves Da Mota replaces Danel Sinani.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. David Turpel replaces Maurice Deville.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Mijat Gacinovic replaces Sasa Lukic.

Luka Milivojevic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011761112
2Northern Ireland540174312
3Netherlands430114599
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia5005218-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia5311105510
2Slovakia53029729
3Hungary53027619
4Wales42024406
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland641182613
2Slovenia6321125711
3Austria6312136710
4North Macedonia62228808
5Israel6222111108
6Latvia6006121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium66001911818
2Russia65011841415
3Kazakhstan621389-17
4Cyprus621311657
5Scotland6204513-86
6San Marino6006028-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

